Members of the Lincoln High FFA trap team are Montana Allen, Kaleb Barenberg, Trenton Tash, Josh Jetton, Paisley Curtis and Casey Burden. Coach Sarah Hale (front, left) stands with them.

Lincoln, Prairie Grove and Farmington FFA chapters will celebrate National FFA Week, Feb. 16-23, 2019, along with many other FFA chapters across the country.

The theme for the 91st National FFA Convention & Expo was "Just One," and this theme continues through the 2019 National FFA Week in February.

Information from local FFA Chapters can be found on pages B4-B6 and also on the Enterprise-Leader website at wcel.nwaonline.com.

Kristy Meyer, communications manager with National FFA, said "Just One" encourages FFA members to share at least one thing in support of agriculture.

"As we have told our members, imagine the impact if we all do just one thing to support the future of agriculture," Meyer said in an email about the theme.

Designated a national week in 1947, the week of George Washington's birthday, National FFA Week gives FFA members an opportunity to educate the public about agriculture. Today's FFA members are the innovators and leaders of tomorrow. Through agricultural and hands-on learning, they are preparing for more than 250 unique career opportunities in the food, fiber and natural resources industry.

The local chapters in western Washington County remain active throughout the school year and many students are busy in the summer taking care of animals in preparation for county and state fairs in the fall. These students also are involved in other FFA activities, including speech, parliamentary procedure and horticulture events.

In many instances, these same students are active in other areas of their lives, including band, choir, sports, drama, church, other school groups and many other extracurricular activities.

The Washington County Enterprise-Leader recognizes the outstanding programs at these three high schools. Club members have submitted articles and photos highlighting activities in 2018, and describing why they are passionate about agriculture education and FFA membership.

We at the Enterprise-Leader salute these students as well as their FFA sponsors, who all put in countless hours to ensure excellence in their programs.

