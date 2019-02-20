In February 2018, I attended my first Meats practice with my fellow teammates Paul Cole and Mark Dorey. Mr. Hays, our Ag teacher, came in and handed us a packet of information and told us to memorize it. Shortly after the first practice was a contest at Hot Springs and later the University of the Ozarks. It was at these first two contests that I truly understood the hard work that the contest would take to be successful. Over the next two months, Paul, Mark, and I attended a meats competition every weekend in Missouri. These contests gave me lots of chances to perfect my judging skills, honing in the identification aspect of the contest as well as the judging portion of the contest.

Finally the day of the FFA State Meats Evaluation contest came. We went into the contest completely prepared to do the best we could do. After we finished and after hours of uncertainty, Prairie Grove had been named the winning FFA team. I placed seventh at that contest with Mark placing fourth and Paul Cole placing second.

The day after the contest we were presented the opportunity by Mr. Hays to continue to challenge ourselves for the national contest by going to various places across the country such as Texas Tech and Texas A&M. While my two other teammates attended college now, many weekends we would hold practices where we would continue to gain new information and work on more identification.

Finally the time came to leave for the national contest in Indianapolis. We competed at the national contest where we placed seventh nationally.

My time judging meats has been an amazing experience where I got to make memories with friends and learn from Mr. Hays, as well as having the opportunity to represent Prairie Grove on the national stage.

