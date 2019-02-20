One of the biggest draws to Prairie Grove's FFA Chapter is our judging teams. Everyone tends to love being on the teams because of all the fun we have together, the trips we take, and the practical knowledge we learn. Every team is different in the matter of what they judge, but all are the same in the way we joke and laugh and learn while staying late at the school, studying IDs, or showing up way too early in the morning to head to competitions.

I am on the Nursery Landscaping Judging Team with three other girls and absolutely love it. I show up to the High School twice a week with a bag full of study notecards, plant identification material, looking forward to the mini competitions between team members on who can answer the most questions right or who can correctly identify the most plants and equipment. We work hard, but our Ag teacher, Mr. Hays, always makes sure that we enjoy our time spent practicing and preparing. The teams are a way to get closer to your peers and truly get to know them.

