This past July, I had the pleasure of attending the FFA Chapter President's Conference. It is designed to allow two officers from every chapter to come in and learn how to improve their own leadership skills and, in turn, improve their officer teams and chapters.

I greatly valued this opportunity, as it allowed me to grow as a leader, learn new ways to engage members so they can get the most out of FFA, and make new connections all across the state of Arkansas.

General News on 02/20/2019