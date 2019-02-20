Our chapter attended the Greenhand Conference. During the Greenhand conference, we went to different sessions, and every session was led by a different State Officer. In the first session, we got notecards, and on the first card, we put our name and just short amounts of stuff on it, and decorated it. Towards the end of the session, we got eight cards that say "l like to...." . Once we filled in those 8 cards, we went around the room and talked to others about what you had on your cards. If you had the same thing wrote on the card as another person, you would trade. After 1 minute, we went back to our tables, and we got two cards. One said "People like me," and one said "I'm unique." We then sorted our cards into those two piles.

When we went into the first session, everyone just sat with their chapters, but by the second session, the officers told us we had to sit with other people that we didn't know. When I heard that, it was a little nerve-racking because I was going to have to talk to other people that I didn't know. But, by the end of the session, I had realized that it wasn't that bad. Going and sitting at a different table with different people for every session allowed me to meet a lot of new people from chapters all over the state.

