At least four suspects broke into Prairie Grove Ace Hardware early Friday morning stealing 79 firearms that included pistols, revolvers and long rifles, according to Capt. Jeff O'Brien with Prairie Grove Police Department.

O'Brien said video surveillance in the store shows the suspects first broke into the store at 116 W. Buchanan St., around 3:08 a.m. but the break-in did not trigger the store's alarm. The suspects stole most of the weapons that time and were in the store just under two minutes, according to the video from the store.

The suspects returned just before 5 a.m. and this triggered the alarm, notifying police of the incident. They stole several more weapons the second time and were only in the store about four seconds, O'Brien said.

The suspects broke a window leading into the back of the store and broke a glass case to steal the firearms. O'Brien said weapons were the only items missing from the store.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms and Explosives was on the scene Friday and is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the persons responsible for the burglary, O'Brien said. Another $5,000 reward is also being offered from the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

The police did not have any suspects Monday morning, according to O'Brien.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 479-846-3270 or the ATF office at 501-324-6181, email ATFTips@atf.gov or go to the ATF website, www.atf.gov.

