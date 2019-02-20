For me, FFA was not just another club or activity that I would be able to add to my resume at the end of my high school career. The Future Farmers of America has not only been a family legacy for me, but also a fiery passion that I wanted to pursue, even after I graduated high school.

My legacy in FFA started with my granddad being a member, and my grandmother being an FFA sweetheart. My uncles were involved, as well as extended relatives, and my dad set the ultimate bar for me during his time as an Arkansas FFA State President. The opportunities I've been presented with through my FFA career have shaped me into who I am today.

I especially wanted to get involved in FFA in the 8th grade so that I could have access to this amazing organization in the ways that my grandmother could not, because girls weren't considered members when she was in high school. I wasn't going to let this chance go by. Through the five years of Leadership Development Events, Career Development Events, conventions, camps, SAE projects, stock shows, conferences, and chapter-wide fun nights I've been able to attend, I have cultivated friendships with so many kids that have the same passion and understanding of a growing need for agriculture as I do. These events have developed my leadership skills, communication skills, critical thinking, and an unending list of other positive attributes that I'll be able to take with me in May after graduation and the conclusion of my FFA career.

I am extremely sad to leave and hang up my official dress for the last time, but I am so excited for my future place in the agriculture industry and can't thank my family and my FFA family enough for getting me to where I am today. Thank you Mr. Hale, Mr. Hays, Prairie Grove FFA and Arkansas FFA for everything over the last 5 years.

