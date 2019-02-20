The AJSS (Arkansas Junior Swine Series) is a series of four swine shows in NorthWest Arkansas that has just come into existence within the last three years. The series was originally created by four different families (including my parents) as a way to increase the amount of shows their children and other local children could go to without having to shell out large amounts of money in travel expenses.

Last year the series averaged 350 hogs a show and had more than 225 members enrolled. As a showman myself who has gone to every one of these shows, I can confidently say it has met and exceeded its original goal set by the four families who created it. The series now has exhibitors from Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and more.

As you probably know, an organization or competition cannot run without some form of income or money and that is where the sponsors of the AJSS come in. There are more than 50 sponsors, including Moorman's Showtec, Farmers CoOp, Morrow Heat & Air and many, many more. This money is not simply used to put the shows together and run them, it is given back to the exhibitors as cash payments and also in the form of an awards assembly at the end of the final show where every exhibitor present receives some form of award or prize to commemorate and congratulate them on their hard work.

General News on 02/20/2019