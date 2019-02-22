PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove's baseball coach submitted his resignation Thursday, effective immediately, after being cited by police in connection with endangering the welfare of a minor.

Chris Mileham, 45, of Prairie Grove, is accused of allowing a student to shock another student with a stun gun, according to police. Mileham has served as the high school's head baseball coach for about four years and also teaches physical education and health.

An investigation into Mileham's actions was prompted by an anonymous, written complaint submitted to the police department, according to Capt. Jeff O'Brien.

The complaint accused Mileham of allowing a student to tase another student at the high school and also indicated Mileham allowed his players to smoke and use e-cigarettes openly during practice.

O'Brien said the incident alleged in the complaint occurred Wednesday, Feb. 6, during eighth period at the high school, about 2:30 p.m. A student apparently told Mileham he did not want to run that day and asked, "Can I get tased instead?" Mileham allowed another boy to go into the parking lot and get a stun gun out of his vehicle. This student came back and then tased the other one.

O'Brien said a cell phone video was taken of the incident. He had not seen it but said the department's school resource officer, Lt. David Faulk, had watched the video.

Faulk issued the citation, a misdemeanor, to Mileham at the high school.

Mileham was given a March 26 court date in Prairie Grove District Court. A misdemeanor child endangerment charge carries a maximum $1,000 fine and up to 90 days in jail.

Superintendent Reba Holmes said she received Mileham's letter of resignation Thursday afternoon but declined to comment further. Holmes said Jed Davis, seventh- and eighth-grade principal for Prairie Grove Middle School, has been named interim baseball coach.

Prairie Grove hired Mileham during a special board meeting June 8, 2015.

According to his resume on the school district's website, Mileham has at least 16 years of coaching experience. He started his coaching career as head coach for the Arkansas American Legion team in Fayetteville from 2002-2007 and was Elkins' assistant baseball coach for two years in 2006 and 2007.

Prior to coming to Prairie Grove, Mileham served as an assistant baseball coach for Fayetteville High.

His coaching accomplishments, according to the school website, include coaching in more than 300 professional baseball games as a hitting coach, coaching former Major League Baseball players and signing more than 70 players to college scholarships.

Mileham was starting his fourth season in Prairie Grove. His overall record was 40-44 and 16-8 in conference.

