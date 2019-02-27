Courtesy Photo/PRAIRIE GROVE POLICE Three burglars are shown on a surveillance video at Prairie Grove Ace Hardware Store early Friday morning. The burglars broke into the store twice and stole weapons. Police arrested four teens in connection with the incident.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Police arrested four teens accused of stealing 77 guns from the Ace Hardware store, according to Capt. Jeff O'Brien.

The juveniles, ranging in ages from 14 to 16, were arrested at their homes late Wednesday night in connection with commercial burglary, theft of a firearm and criminal mischief.

Some of the guns have been recovered, O'Brien said. Investigators are working to recover the rest of them, but O'Brien said he didn't want to elaborate on that part of the investigation.

O'Brien said two of the boys are from Springdale and the other two are from Washington and Benton counties. They were taken to the Washington County Juvenile Detention Center.

Video surveillance shows three burglars entering the hardware store at 3:08 a.m. Feb. 15 by breaking the north glass door. They smashed a glass case containing pistols and another glass case with rifles. They came and went twice in about two minutes and stole numerous firearms, O'Brien said.

The same three burglars returned to the store at 4:40 a.m., along with a fourth suspect, and stole several rifles. The store's security alarm didn't trigger the first time but it was activated the second time.

O'Brien said it has been determined 77 firearms were taken.

O'Brien said he sent the surveillance videos to agencies and an officer from Centerton said one of the suspects looked like someone arrested in connection with a burglary in his town. The officer provided the name of the boy and "that started the ball," O'Brien said.

Investigators linked the suspect to the break-in and then gathered information on the others, he said.

Some of the teens arrested have an extensive history with this type of behavior and similar incidents, O'Brien said.

O'Brien didn't know whether any of the juveniles would be charged as adults but said that's being discussed with the prosecutor's office.

"A ton of agencies came together for this," O'Brien said. "They offered their resources and because of that we were able to bring some resolve to this in five days."

Cathy Sargent, owner of the hardware store, said she was grateful to Prairie Grove police and other law enforcement agencies for their help.

"It's not been a good time for us, but I'm thankful for what they've done," Sargent said. "Five days. That's pretty awesome."

General News on 02/27/2019