LINCOLN -- Lincoln finished in fourth place while competing in the 3A-1 Regional girls basketball tournament last week.

Charleston 58, Lincoln 52

In Saturday's third-place game, Lincoln played Charleston much better than a week prior when they were blown out in the 3A-1 West District championship, but the Lady Wolves still came up short, losing 58-52.

Allie Green scored 22 points with Payton Rucker adding 14 to lead Charleston past Lincoln and claim the No. 3 seed going into the Class 3A state tournament this week at Oseola.

Jessica Goldman scored 22 to pace the Lady Wolves.

Valley Springs 46, Lincoln 33

Lincoln didn't play well in the semifinal against Valley Springs Friday and fell behind 29-11 at the half.

Sophomore forward Bethany Richardson poured in 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Lady Tigers (31-7) turned back the Lady Wolves (24-7) in the Class 3A Region 1 semifinals in Mountain View.

Senior Madison Moore and sophomore Haylie Fry each added 10 for Valley Springs.

Senior forward Jessica Goldman came up with 17 points to lead Lincoln.

Lincoln 59, Bergman 49

Like two boxers circling one another occasionally landing a flurry, Lincoln and Bergman perpetually exchanged runs before the Lady Wolves emerged with a 59-49 win Thursday.

Jessica Goldman (26) and Robin Kirk (16) combined for 42 of the Lady Wolves' 59 points.

The win elevated the Lady Wolves into the 3A-1 Regional semifinal Friday against Valley Springs, a 48-23 winner over West Fork on Wednesday, Feb. 20. Equally important, Lincoln secured its spot in this week's State 3A girls basketball tournament hosted by Oseola.

The exchange of runs played out throughout the contest. There was back-and-forth in every quarter.

Lincoln jumped out to a 13-1 first quarter lead, then Bergman scored nine straight points cutting the Lady Wolves' advantage to 13-10. Lincoln scored the final four points of the first to move ahead, 17-10, at the quarter break.

In the second, Bergman closed the gap to 17-14 before Lincoln reeled off 14 unanswered points prompting a Bergman time-out. The Lady Wolves led 31-16 at the half. The Lady Panthers countered with a 9-2 surge narrowing Lincoln's lead to 33-25. Next came a 12-2 Lincoln run to get the margin separating the teams to 18 points, at 45-27. The Lady Wolves owned a 48-32 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Bergman trimmed the margin down to 48-40 in the fourth with an 8-0 run and came within seven points late, 52-45. Lincoln then scored seven straight points to seal the win taking a 59-45 lead with less than two minutes remaining.

Lincoln won 43-34 when the teams met Nov. 8 at the Queens of the Court tournament at Green Forest. Scoring was relatively even in that game for the first three quarters which ended with Lincoln ahead slightly, 27-25. The Lady Wolves outscored the Lady Panthers 16-9 in the fourth quarter to put that game away.

LINCOLN 51, BERGMAN

Bergman^10^6^16^17^--^49

Lincoln^17^14^17^11^--^59

Bergman (17-17): Kara Ponder 11, Courtney Menke 10, Kessa Willis 10, Hannah Edgar 7, Karen Edwards 5, Sydney Savage 2, Mahkynlee Baker 2. Kaelea O'Neil 2.

Lincoln (24-6): Jessica Goldman 26, Robin Kirk 16.

