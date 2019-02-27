Photos: Amburgey, Ward

Oscar Amburgey

Oscar Amburgey, 91, of Prairie Grove, Ark., died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Prairie Grove.

He was born Nov. 27, 1927, in Hazard, Ky., the son of Charles and Rosetta Amburgey. He was a hard-working, avid hunter and fisherman who loved his family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Amburgey; nine brothers; and three sisters

Survivors include three sons, Chris Amburgey and wife Katt, Rick Amburgey and wife Trish, Andrew Amburgey and wife Felicia; four daughters, Marilyn Latham, Sue Wentworth, Loretta Phillips and husband Mike and Lisa Hill and husband Tommy Stanley; one sister, Lorraine Crosswhite; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019, prior to the service. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove. Burial will be in the Prairie Grove Cemetery with no graveside service.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove is in charge of arrangements.

Travis Wayne Duchesne

Travis Wayne Duchesne, 40, Farmington, Ark., died Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born April 19, 1978, in Warrensburg, Mo., where he spent his young life, attending Crest Ridge High School. He moved to Rogers, Ark., and graduated from Rogers High School in 1997. Anxious to make a life for his first child, he began his career and quickly discovered his heart for helping people with maintenance of just about anything.

He is survived by his children, Baylee, Trevor, Alyssa, Aubrey and Rosalie; his parents, Daryl and Dixie Duchesne of Centerton, Ark., and Roy Lee and Carol White of Warrensburg; his grandfathers, Roy E. White of Warrensburg and James Hite of Rockport, Texas; his siblings, Cara Duchesne (Matt Hodkins) of Gardner, Kan., Allison (Brad) Bolt of Warrensburg, Robert Myers of Bentonville, Ark., Steven Myers of San Francisco, Calif., and Lisa (Tommy) Bean of Glenwood, Ark.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Beard's Funeral Chapel, 855 S. Happy Hollow Road, Fayetteville.

Condolences may be expressed at www.beardsfuneralchapel.com.

Edman Eugene "Gene" Ward

Edman Eugene "Gene" Ward, 85, of Farmington, Ark., died on Feb. 21, 2019.

He was a skilled finish and trim carpenter for over 55 years, and he built beautiful cabinets and spiral staircases in many Northwest Arkansas homes. He was a Freewill Baptist, and was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church in Fayetteville, Ark., for most of his life. In his latter years, he attended the Farmington Baptist Church on Main Street as health permitted.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Zellous Ward and Flossie Fern Ward (née Wood); sisters, Bethel Myers, Melba Lou Ward, and Nadine Ward; his brother-in-law, Bob Myers; and his sweet daughter-in-law, Pauline Ward.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Betty Lou Ward (née Brink) of the home; daughters, Jeannie Watts and husband Greg of Odessa, Texas, Susan Dake and husband Roger of Springfield, Mo., Linda Ward of Fort Smith, Ark.; sons, Dan Ward and wife Margie and Ed Ward, all of Fayetteville; his siblings, Don Ward and wife Marilyn of Fayetteville, Richard Ward of Springdale, Ark., Gerald Ward and wife Donna of Fayetteville, Christine Rogers and husband Woody of Lincoln, Ark., and Judy Ward of Springdale; 11 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A funeral service was held Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Moore's Chapel. To place an online tribute visit www.mooresfuneralchapel.com.

Moore's Chapel of Fayetteville was in charge of arrangements.

