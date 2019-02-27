I'm thinking of the "good old days" when we walked everywhere we went, when we knew every one of our neighbors and visited regularly in person, when our exercise came from everyday activities, working, with no push buttons. And we didn't lock our doors! No need to put everything under lock and key to prevent thievery.

What caused these thoughts is the difference in then and now, the "push button" age, a good thing seemingly gone awry in many ways. Another caution was in a publication, of the many scams we are reminded of almost daily. This one gave a list of phone call numbers to watch out for, these from Caribbean area, 268, 284, 876 and 809, most likely from scammers, who are trying to take advantage of you.

To be safe, always check the number when your phone rings, to see if it is one you recognize.

So, time goes on (flies by?) and we are near March.

Now, March is umbrella month, peanut, caffeine awareness, nutrition, optimism, ethics awareness, expect success, listening awareness, poison prevention, collision awareness, music in our schools, craft, Honor Society, International ideas, athletic training, youth art, National on-hold, save your vision, Red Cross, and mirth month. March birthstone is aquamarine and the flower is Jonquil (some already in bloom).

Remember daylight "saving" time is Sunday, March 10, and the first day of Spring is March 20.

Happy birthday greetings to Bud Cox, Mikey Roy, Paul Metcalf, Jackson Griscom, Michael Snarr, Shannon Yokom, and three people who can celebrate whenever they wish, Lois Uselton, Addison Roy and Brenna Hutchens, who were born on February 29, which happens only every four years, and this year isn't one of them. So, to three special people, special greetings, and just wait until next year!

Happy anniversary to Jay and Sandy Norton, on March 4.

Happy years, all!

Community on 02/27/2019