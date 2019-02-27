MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington senior Reid Turner accompanied by his parents, Marty Turner, father (left), and Lisa Turner, mother; with Farmington head football coach Mike Adams (standing) signed a national letter of intent to walk-on with the University of Arkansas football program on Thursday at Cardinal Arena.

FARMINGTON -- To fulfill a dream Farmington senior Reid Turner takes the road less traveled choosing to walk on as an Arkansas Razorback rather than accept a Division II football scholarship.

Turner officially committed Thursday before his family, peers, coaches, classmates and teachers in a signing ceremony held at Cardinal Arena -- following a decision process with scholarship opportunities at lower levels of football.

BIO INFO Reid Turner Parents: Marty and Lisa Turner High school: Farmington College: University of Arkansas football walk-on Height: 5-10 Weight: 185 40-yard-dash: 4.5 Bench press: 285 High school position: Tailback/defensive end/cornerback 2018 STATISTICS AT FARMINGTON Carries: 140 Rushing yards: 879 Average-per-rush: 6.3 100-yard games: 4 Rushing touchdowns: 7 Pass receptions: 2 Passing yards: 65 Average-per-catch: 32.5 Passing touchdowns: 1 Long pass gain: 39 yards

Year^Season^Games^Rushes^Yards^Avg.^TD^Long^100-yard games Sophomore^2016^9^71^333^4.7^4^58^1 Junior^2017^8^49^354^7.2^3^47^0 Senior^2018^10^140^879^6.3^7^85^4 Career^Totals^24^260^1,566^6.0^14^85^5

Turner's 4.5 speed drew the attention of colleges. As a senior, the 5-10, 185-pound senior tailback carried the football 140 times, the most of any Cardinal. He gained 879 yards for an average of 6.3-yards-per-rush racking up four 100-yard games and 7 running touchdowns. Turner caught two passes for 65 yards and a touchdown with a long catch going for 39 yards.

"I had just gotten a few D-2 offers and D-3 (offers) and just before signing day my coach (Mike Adams) got ahold of Bobby Allen (Director of NFL & High School Relations) at Arkansas and talked to him about maybe giving me a walk-on opportunity," Turner said. "Sure enough he messaged me back and said they'd like to have me as a walk-on there and be a part of the program."

The vast difference between having a college education paid for and having to earn a spot almost convinced Turner to take a scholarship.

"The big one was Northeastern State, of Tahlequah, Okla. I was wholeheartedly about to commit there," Turner said.

Still he wasn't quite settled on the decision.

Something was stirring within his spirit.

A born-again Christian, Turner relies on his faith when choosing a path.

Turner's top priority desires to honor God through playing football -- wherever that plays out. He spent a lot of time in prayer.

"Every night talking to God, asking him what I need to do and more than anything just asking him to put me where I can glorify him above all things, above playing time or any glory I could get," Turner said. "More than anything to glorify him. That is what the game of football is for."

While pondering his choices, Turner got clarity in his spirit. He asked veteran Farmington head football coach Mike Adams to contact the University of Arkansas football staff expressing Turner's interest in walking on.

Adams was glad to help. He was sold on Turner's work ethic from first-hand observation over the past three seasons.

"Reid expressed interests and it's something he's always wanted to do so I called Coach (Bobby) Allen, who is the Director of Football Operations. I know they have an extensive walk-on program. You can't just show up. There was mutual interest so I put the two together. Reid talked to Coach (Jordan) Traylor (Quality Control for Offense) and the rest is history I guess. They went from there and Reid made a decision to go ahead and walk-on at the University," Adams said.

"The big thing is the mindset. He understands he's going into a rough spot. He's going to have to take his licks for a couple of years, but the thing about Reid is he's got as good work ethic as I've ever been around. He'll do whatever it takes to get himself prepared and he'll give himself the best shot that he can and he'll go over there and get after it. The biggest thing is he's excited about this opportunity. He's dreamed of doing it so he'll work his tail off."

Turner appreciates Adams' involvement in making the connection.

"He was willing to make a phone call for me and see if they wanted me at all or anything. That meant a lot to me. I shook his hand and really thanked him and want him to know how much that meant to me cause this has been my dream for a long time so for him to help me get there means a lot," Turner said.

Turner is confident in the decision.

"Then God told me this is where I was meant to be and so I listened. It's where I am and I am stepping in completely and I will work as hard as I can," Turner said.

Turner drew inspiration from I Timothy 6:12, "Keep fighting the good fight of faith."

Throughout his entire football career, but especially during the past two years Turner hung onto that verse. He has talked to his dad, Marty Turner, every night since he began playing football at seven years of age. The conversations centered around playing football.

"When it came to making a college decision, he was going to back me whatever I went. My parents wanted me to go wherever I wanted to go and wherever God led me. They put no pressure on me, but I think they were definitely glad for this opportunity to come," Turner said.

His favorite movie is Invincible about a player off the street, who made the roster of the NFL's Philadelpia Eagles.

"I just watched one that I really like. It had Mark Wahlberg in it, true story. I'm a walk-on at the U-of-A, it kind of shows anyone from anywhere can do whatever they want."

Sports on 02/27/2019