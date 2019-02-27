BETHEL GROVE

Monthly Dinner & Music

Bethel Grove Community will have its monthly dinner, 6:30 p.m., Friday, March 1 at the community building. Music with the Chappell Group starts at 7 p.m. Bring a covered dish for the dinner.

CANE HILL

Cane Hill Kite Festival Postponed

The 2019 Cane Hill Kite Festival has been postponed from March 2 to March 9 due to the cold temperatures predicting for Saturday afternoon. The Kite Festival now will be noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, March 9 at Springfield Ranch, 14306 Highway 45. Admission is $1 for kids, $2 for adults to fly kites, free to park and free to watch. Food will be available for sale by Friends of Prairie Grove Pound. Kites also will be for sale or bring your own. A kite hospital will be open to assemble and repair kites.

LINCOLN

Donkey Basketball Fundraiser

Lincoln Booster Club will sponsor Dairyland Donkey Basketball fundraiser at 7 p.m., Thursday, March 7 at the Lincoln High School gym. There will be two games that night, including a team with Prairie Grove FFA competing against Lincoln FFA. Tickets are $7 advance, $10 at the door.

Tractor Show & Antique Car Show

Lincoln Events on the Square is sponsoring a Tractor Show & Antique Car Show, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 9. The show is free, kid friendly and will present People's Choice awards for both tractor and car. For more information, go to Lincoln Events on the Square Facebook page.

Community on 02/27/2019