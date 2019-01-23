Park University

Tyler Edwards, who attended Farmington High School, received an associate of science degree in criminal justice administration during the December commencement service for Park University in Parkville, Mo.

Harding University

The following local residents were named to the Dean's List for the fall 2018 semester at Harding University. From Farmington: Morgan Lewis, senior exercise major; Evan Wolfenbarger, senior mathemetics major; Stacye Stewart, senior elementary education major. From Prairie Grove: Taylor Spinks, senior English major; Kiersten Conrad, senior art major.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must be carrying 12 hours or more with a 3.65 or higher grade point average.

The following local students received a diploma from Harding University at the Dec. 15, 2018, commencement: Kimberly Ryan of Farmington, Master of Arts in Teaching in special education with a teaching license; Jordan Pritchett of Farmington, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Arkansas Tech University

The following students were named to the Dean's List for the fall 2018 semester. From Farmington: David Martin Askegaard, Sidney Marie Brock (4.0), Patricia Lynn Bruno (4.0), Bryson Jonathan Duffy, Bailey Dawn Fowler, Matthew Dion Holt (4.0), Kera Paige McCain (4.0), Ethan Avery Oxford, Audrey Rebecca Pike; from Lincoln: Hannah Noel Mitchell, Tou Vong Xiong; from Prairie Grove: Mary Katherine Barger (4.0), Abigail Grace Bostian (4.0), Austin Warren Cunningham (4.0), Rachel Nicole Cunningham, Ethan Bryan Davis (4.0), Megan Danielle Haley, Tessa Monique Johnson, Brittany Janiece Reano, Jackson Scott Stone, Sarah James Stone (4.0), Solomon James Walker.

