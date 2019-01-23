LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Brandon Vansickel, owner of Mel's Diner in Prairie Grove, is offering free meals to federal employees affected by the government shutdown.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- A local restaurant and a local ministry are doing their part to help any federal employees affected by the government shutdown.

Mel's Diner at 109 W. Buchanan St., is offering a free meal to federal employees who are off work during the shutdown or who are working without pay. Their Facebook page tells federal employees affected by the shutdown to bring in their ID and "lunch is on us."

Melissa Vansickel said the restaurant first advertised free meals last week. She's had a few people come in and said the diner plans to continue the free meals as long as the government is shut down.

The offer is mainly for those living in the Prairie Grove area but she said they won't turn anyone down who has a federal identification and is affected by the shutdown.

"The people in town, they struggle. We struggle, so why not help them," Vansickel said. "We try to stick together as a community."

She said she didn't want to just offer a discount on meals because federal employees are not getting paid.

"They're not going out to eat because they are not working," she added.

LIFE Ministries also is available to offer assistance to federal employees who need help with utilities, medical prescriptions, food and clothing, according to Cindy Dobbs, chairwoman of the ministry's Board of Directors.

"We have emergency assistance and an emergency is if you are not getting paid," Dobbs said.

LIFE Ministries uses income as one of its criteria in determining eligibility for assistance but in this case, the organization is waiving that requirement. Normally, Dobbs said, a federal government employee would not qualify because of income.

"But this is an emergency crisis," she said.

Anyone who wants to apply for assistance should bring a federal ID and a utility bill.

"We are going to help them," she said. "If there's no paycheck, you have bills and you have to pay them."

LIFE Ministries serves western Washington County, including Winslow, West Fork, and smaller communities, such as Morrow, Summers and Cane Hill. It is located at 881 Sills Road.

Dobbs said the ministry decided to offer its assistance because the shutdown continues to "drag on."

Hours to apply for assistance are 9-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The shutdown started Dec. 22 when congressional Democrats and President Donald Trump failed to reach a deal to fund about a quarter of the government. It is in its 32nd day, as of Jan. 22.

General News on 01/23/2019