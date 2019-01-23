MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington senior Will Pridmore scores two of his game-high 28 points during the Cardinals' 67-53 win on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, at Berryville's Bobcat Arena.

BERRYVILLE -- Farmington built a second half lead and held off a Berryville charge in the fourth quarter pulling away for a 67-53 win on Tuesday, Jan. 15 at Bobcat Arena.

Foul problems plagued Farmington almost from the tip-off. The Cardinals committed 9 team fouls in the first quarter alone but still managed to assume a 21-16 lead after one quarter thanks in part to a 4-point play by Will Pridmore.

"It took 10 or 11 players tonight. We were in as about as bad foul trouble as you can be in the first half. (Danny) Valenzuela and our two centers, that's our three defensive pillars right there, all had two-to-three fouls in the first half," said Farmington coach Beau Thompson. "I thought Pridmore did a good job just keeping us in the game offensively. He was really hard to guard all night. He did it from the outside in the first half, then did it from the inside the second half."

Berryville closed to within, 36-33, at halftime.

Both Farmington centers, starter Austin Shelley and backup Tony Mayo, drew their fourth personal foul in the third quarter. Pridmore played post on offense scoring on a lob to start a 12-2 Farmington run that gave the Cardinals a 54-40 lead with 7:29 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Kelton Davidson ended a 3:42 Bobcat scoring drought, then Berryville put together a 9-0 run to close within, 54-49, on J.D. Smith's free throws with 5:25 to go. From that juncture Farmington applied a heavy dosage of Pridmore in the paint and the senior responded with three quick field goals that coupled with Danny Valenzuela's 2-for-2 trip to the line restored the Cardinals to a double digit lead of 62-51 at the 3:03 mark.

"Really this was a team effort in the truest sense of the word," Thompson said. "We rarely have to play 10 players like we had to tonight. So, we just piece-mealed it together with some foul trouble and give Berryville credit. They're a real hard guard for us cause we've always got one big one in the game and we have a hard time bringing him out of the paint so we basically have to guard five perimeter players with four. They're a hard matchup. They had a good game plan, I thought we made a few more shots."

Shelley played smart in the fourth and did not commit his fifth. He blocked two shots on one sequence and was a factor inside. Pridmore scored 28 points for Farmington to lead all scorers while Valenzuela added 11.

Zach Webb led Berryville with 14 with Smith also in double figures with 10.

"It's always hard over here, it's a hard place to win. (Berryville) Coach (Brent) Compton is one of the best coaches I've ever coached against, been doing it for 15 years against him so we're just happy to come away with a win," Thompson said.

FARMINGTON 67, BERRYVILLE 53

Berryville^16^17^7^13^--^53

Farmington^21^15^15^16^--^67

Farmington (14-6, 5-0): Will Pridmore 9 7-9 28, Danny Valenzuela 4 2-2 11, Marquaveon Watson 2 3-3 8, Tyler Vollmer 1 5-7 7, Austin Shelley 2 0-1 4, Tony Mayo 2 0-0 4, Jalen Montez 1 0-0 3, Jayden Whitmore 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 17-22 67.

Berryville (9-11, 2-3): Zach Webb 5 4-5 14, JD Smith 2 4-6 10, Kyler Kendrick 3 0-0 8, Rayden Peden 3 0-0 7, Kooper Logan 1 3-6 5, Kelton Davidson 1 1-2 3, Landon Chester 0 3-4 3, Chris Lehr 1 0-0 3. Totals 16 15-23 53.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 6 (Pridmore 3, Valenzuela, Montez, Watson). Berryville 6 (Smith 2, Kendrick 2, Lehr, Peden).

Farmington 65, Shiloh Christian 49

Farmington defeated Shiloh Christian 65-49 on Friday.

Shiloh Christian's aggressiveness played into Farmington's hands with Pridmore knocking down 19-of-24 free throws on his way to a season-high 35 points. Jaylen Montez found open spots against the Saints making 7 field goals including a trey for 15 points. Farmington led 18-13 after one period of play then outscored Shiloh 19-12 in the second to open up a 37-25 halftime lead. Pridmore made 9 free throws in the second while Montez contributed 7 points. and Valenzuela's 3-pointer rounded out the Cardinal scoring.

Farmington again put more points on the board in the third (16-13). Pridmore and Valenzuela connected on 3-pointers to help the Cardinals maintain a 53-38 advantage which Shiloh could not overcome.

FARMINGTON 65, SHILOH CHRISTIAN 49

Farmington^18^19^16^12^--^65

Shiloh Christian^13^12^13^11^--^49

Farmington (15-6, 6-0): Will Pridmore 7 19-24 35, Jalen Montez 7 0-0 15, Austin Shelley 3 0-0 7, Danny Valenzuela 2 0-0 6, Jayden Whitmore 1 1-2 3. Totals 20 20-26 65.

Shiloh Christian (3-17, 1-5): Sean Cranna 5 2-2 14, Seth Rosenfeld 4 2-2 11, Jaret Russ 4 2-2 10, Samuel Lowe 2 0-0 5, Drew Dudley 2 0-0 5, Jaiden Henry 1 1-2 4. Totals 18 7-8 49.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 5 (Pridmore 2, Valenzuela 2, Montez). Shiloh Christian 6 (Cranna 2, Henry, Rosenfeld, Dudley, Lowe).

