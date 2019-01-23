LINCOLN -- Lincoln Police Department added a sixth officer to its staff this year, and the newest officer is a young man who graduated from Lincoln and wants to serve his community.

Zach Hall, 23, is a member of the Lincoln High Class of 2014 and is attending the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy in Elm Springs to become a certified officer.

While in high school, Hall played football and baseball and was a member of Lincoln Key Club. He attended college for a brief time, left to attend electrical school and worked for an electrical contractor and a fire alarm company before starting his new career with the police department.

"This is something I've always wanted to do since I was a little boy," Hall said.

He especially has wanted to be a police officer in Lincoln.

"This is my hometown and I love it."

Hall is interested in community policing, which he said is making sure people know police officers are there to help and to get away from the stigma that police officers are the "bad guys."

He hopes to close the gap on this type thinking.

"I want to impact my community and serve my community," Hall said. "It's deeper than just 'serve and protect.'"

