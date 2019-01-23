Brrrrrrr! As I write this on Friday, we are expecting a cold front coming in with maybe a chance of snow. I pray everyone stays warm and safe this weekend.

It's getting closer to Story Time with Ms. Leandra, and I promised I would let you know. We will start again on Feb. 6 and run through March 20 for ages 3 and up on Wednesdays at 10 am.

Thank you for your patience while we were doing inventory, I know it throws a kink in the daily operations here but it really is necessary and we only do it once a year. Still, I know its an inconvenience for you. Here is the good news: we are back and in business again...unless it snows, which it seldom does. In that case we most likely will be closed. Call us before you head out and see if we are here before you go out the door. Our number is 824-3294, you know we always will answer the phone if we are here! I spoke with the library ladies and we will start leaving messages for holidays and bad weather in case you call. Also we will try to communicate what is going on here at the library through Face Book and the City of Lincoln page.

If you have ANY questions about how or why things are done here at Lincoln Public Library the way they are, please ask us. We try very hard to be transparent and want you to know what we are doing.

A new year means a new budget and that means new books! I will start shopping ASAP. If you have suggestions or favorites feel free to let me know. Both Ms. Leandra and I have tried hard to get all kinds of books that appeal to everyone, and not just girls. But boys too, books for guys and what they like to do. (if I could make that sound like "Tim The Tool Man Taylor," I would do it here). Did you know the ladies have set up a murder and mystery section for you? Also a fantasy and sci-fi section have been added to make these books easier to find and enjoy.

Come by and check us out!

DIANNA PAYNE IS LIBRARY DIRECTOR AT LINCOLN PUBLIC LIBRARY.

Community on 01/23/2019