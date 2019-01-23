Gary Davis brought the morning message at Sugar Hill Church Sunday, in the absence of Rick Reed who was ill. I study Proverbs more than any other part of the Old Testament, so it is interesting to hear a message from that part, which Mr. Davis brought from Ezekiel, with some references also to the subject of our earlier lesson, part of which was on spiritual adultery.

There was no recipe exchange at the library Monday and they have decided to wait a couple of months to meet again, after the weather has warmed up. We will let your know.

The recipe I had planned to take to the meeting was one of our favorites:

Onion-roasted potatoes

4 medium potatoes cut into large chunks

1 envelope onion soup mix

1/3 cup olive oil

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Combine all ingredients in a roasting pan.

Bake, stirring occasionally until potatoes are tender, about 35 minutes.

A similar recipe was printed in a magazine recently. Instead of the onion soup mix, it called for a medium onion sliced, and added 2 carrots sliced. This made more, but I prefer the soup mix, more onion flavor.

Keith and Karen Lipford hosted a family get together and supper for their son Caleb's 20th birthday, Tuesday evening, with the meal being his requested chicken and dumplings. It was a really fun time, a round-table discussion and telling jokes on Caleb, funny things he did or said at times over the years while he was growing up; And not one, but two birthday cakes.

A thought: People worry about what they eat between Christmas and New Year; they really should be worried about what they eat between New Year and Christmas.

Author unknown.

Happy birthday to Wilma Davis, Payton Long, Janice Waldrop, Josh Moore, Ryan May, Brylee Myers, Doris Danforth.

Happy anniversary to Charlie and Carol Pitts, James and Marsha King.

Happy years, all!

Community on 01/23/2019