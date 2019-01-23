MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln senior Jessica Goldman scores two of her game-high 17 points, which showcased four 3-pointers, to lead the Lady Wolves past Mansfield 49-23 to cap Colors Day Friday.

LINCOLN -- Lincoln (17-4, 7-1) maintained second place in the 3A-1 West standings running away from Mansfield (3-14, 0-8) by a 49-23 score culminating Colors Day for the Lady Wolves Friday.

Jessica Goldman scored 17 points and nine players put up points as Lincoln swept the season series with Mansfield, which the Lady Wolves beat 53-24 on Dec. 11. Strong play off the bench allowed Lincoln girls basketball coach Emilianne Slammons to give starter Averi Massey and others a much-needed rest.

Massey, who has battled illness the last couple of weeks, played a major role despite not feeling up to par during a 51-35 win at Greenland a week earlier. Massey scored 8 points with the victory, allowing the Lady Wolves to take over sole possession of the No. 2 spot among 3A-1 West teams. Massey also logged a lot of minutes scoring 4 points during Lincoln's 51-44 win over West Fork on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Slammons didn't play Massey in the second half Friday against Mansfield giving her more time to recuperate. She scored 3 points in limited action. Her teammates coming off the bench played well enough that there was no need to bring Massey back into a contest which Lincoln led 31-10 at halftime.

"I'm trying to save any kid I can. I had to play a point-guard at some point. I didn't play No. 4 (Massey) very much, my senior point-guard, trying to get her back 100 percent," Slammons said. "It was great to get to put some other kids in and get their time in. They actually stepped up. I was able to coach and teach them in the right direction and tell them what I needed them to work on that they can get those minutes later on."

As of Friday Lincoln's record stood at 17-4 overall and 7-1 in conference play.

Colors Day Spirit Week themes began Monday, Jan. 14, as Meme day. Students were encouraged to dress as their favorite and funniest meme. Tuesday was Twin Tuesday, "twin with a friend." Wednesday features a color war between classes: Eighth grade-blue; freshmen-red, sophomores-grey, juniors-white; and seniors-black with teachers wearing maroon. Thursday was "Tame the Tigers," highlighted by the wearing of safari gear. Friday marked Colors Day to wear Wolves' colors, maroon, black, and white.

Tuesday, Lincoln played at Cedarville (10-10, 4-4 3A-1 West). Slammons emphasized the importance of the contest in the conference race following the blowout of Mansfield.

"We got to have a good road win against Cedarville on Tuesday. I know they're going to have a packed gym, a great atmosphere. The coach (Chase Rackey) does a great job over there," Slammons said. "We saw them in the Ozark tournament after we beat them (by) 16 here at home. He didn't have two players so Tuesday's going to be tough. We already know. We beat them only by four so they're ready for us. They've scouted and he's done his job, too."

LINCOLN 49, MANSFIELD 23

Mansfield^2^8^9^4 -- ^23

Lincoln^20^11^9^9 -- ^49

Mansfield (3-14, 0-8): Makayla Strutton 4 4-8 12, Rylea Weaver 2 3-4 8, Macy Davis 0 2-2 2, Maggie Strunk 0 1-2 1, Isabella Stipins 0 0-2 0. Totals 6 10-16 23.

Lincoln (17-4, 7-1): Jessica Goldman 6 1-2 17, Robin Kirk 4 0-0 8, Abby Goldman 2 0-0 6, Libby Calico 2 0-0 5, Kinley Webb 1 1-2 4, Averi Massey 1 1-1 3, Kyli Jenkins 1 0-0 2, Tania Ortiz 1 0-0 2, Nadia Ortiz 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 13-15 51.

3-Point Goals -- Mansfield 1 (Weaver). Lincoln 8 (J. Goldman 4, A. Goldman 2, Calico, Webb).

Rebounds -- Mansfield 39, Lincoln 31. Assists -- Mansfield 1, Lincoln 12. Steals -- Mansfield 12, Lincoln 15. Blocks -- Mansfield 1, Lincoln 2.

Lincoln 51, West Fork 44

Kirk scored 18 and Goldman 17 points to lead Lincoln beyond West Fork in 3A-1 West Conference play at home Tuesday, Jan. 15. The Lady Wolves led 24-18 and continued that in the second half. Jenkins added 8 points for Lincoln, which held on although West Fork outscored Lincoln 18-15 in the fourth quarter.

LINCOLN 51, WEST FORK 44

West Fork^7^11^8^18^--^44

Lincoln^15^9^12^15^--^51

West Fork (10-10, 2-5): Lillian Hauser 4 0-1 8, Emmey Jarnagan 3 0-0 8, Savanah White 3 0-0 8, Hannah Johnson 2 0-0 5, Joei Haase-selvidge 2 0-0 5, Emma Neyman 2 0-0 4, Brandi Smith 2 0-0 4, Erin Crume 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 0-1 44.

Lincoln (16-4, 6-1): Robin Kirk 9 0-0 18, Jessica Goldman 6 5-5 17, Kyli Jenkins 3 0-0 8, Averi Massey 2 0-0 4, Tania Ortiz 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 5-5 51.

3-Point Goals -- West Fork 6 (Jarnagan 2, White 2, Johnson, Haase-selvidge). Lincoln 2 (Jenkins 2).

