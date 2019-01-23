Photos: Edwards, Bond, Owen

Troy 'Bub' Bond

Troy (Bub) Bond, 75, of Prairie Grove, Ark., passed away Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Fayetteville, Ark. He was born July 12, 1943, in Fayetteville the son of Willie and Hazel (Wright) Bond.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Hazel Bond, and one brother, Jimmie Bond.

Survivors include his wife, Dianne Bond; five sons, Danny Bond and wife Karen of Prairie Grove, David Bond and wife Cathy of Priaire Grove, Willie Bond and wife Julie of Prairie Grove, Tyler Goolsby and wife Brittnay of Wesley, Ark., Tanner Goolsby of Prairie Grove; Six daughters, Dondra Parker and husband Robert of Lincoln, Ark., Diana Henson and husband Gordon of Jane, Mo., Tracey Moore of Prairie Grove, Lora Fox and husband David of Clyde, Ark., Sadie Reese and husband Todd of Fayetteville, Madonna Suit and husband John Murnan of Wewahitchka, Fla.; three sisters, Wilma Brown of Van Buren, Ark., Judy Stout of Elkins, Ark., Janice Lipe and husband Robert of Cedarville, Ark.; 21 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

The family received friends at the Prairie Grove Senior Center at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.

Charley C. Edwards Jr.

Charley C. Edwards Jr., 86, of Prairie Grove, Ark., passed away Monday, Jan. 14, 2019.

He was born Aug. 5, 1932, to Charles and Elsie Cantrell Edwards. He was a Veteran of the Korean War (Army) and was proud of his service for his country. He worked most of his life for the federal government, with 43 years being Postmaster at Canehill, Ark.

He was most at peace working in his very large gardens over the years, watching his grandsons play sports and hunting and fishing with his grandsons. His favorite things to do were bowling, hunting, watching Nascar races, and any sport on T.V. He lived for his three grandsons, he was the greatest "Pops" ever and played a big part in their upbringing.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 37 years, Bobbie Fran Edwards; his wife of 16 years, Carole McClellan Edwards; his brothers, J.D. Edwards of Prairie Grove, Billy Edwards of Cedarville, Ark.; and sister, Neva Fears of Alma, Ark.

He is survived by his daughter, Kandy and son-in-law, Richard Cooper of Lincoln, Ark.; three grandsons, Tony Price and wife April Price of Prairie Grove, Clint Price and wife Jennifer Price of Lincoln and Lance Price and wife, Michele Price of Lincoln; nine great-grandchildren, Aaron and Torie Price of Prairie Grove, Kelton Price of Farmington, Ark., Kellar, Korbin and Khloe Price of Lincoln and Paxton, Zander and Bexlee Price of Lincoln; two stepsons, Dallas McClellan and family of Prairie Grove and Shawn McClellan and family of Canehill; step-granddaughter, Lisa Cooper of Farmington, Ark.; brother, Cliff Edwards and wife, Jean of Prairie Grove; sisters, Shirley La Rue and husband Ray of Figure Five, Ark., Marie Barnes Gooch of Alma, Ark.; several nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters-in-law, and friends.

He had decided to be cremated and he will be interred in the National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ark. He will be joined by his daughter (Kandy) and son-in-law (Richard, a Navy Veteran) when their days on earth are done.

Memorial service held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at Luginbuel Funeral Home, 115 N. Neal St., Prairie Grove, AR.

Kenneth Leroy Koehn

Kenneth Leroy Koehn, 86, was called home on Jan. 15, 2019. He was born on May 9, 1932, in Halstead, Kan., to Martin Henry and Elsie (Jantzen) Koehn.

He grew up in the Fairview, Okla., area where he attended school. He earned an undergraduate degree at Phillips University in Enid, Okla., and in 1961 he received his MD degree from the University of Oklahoma. During his time at OU he met Laura Barnard and they married in 1957.

Following his internship he joined the U.S. Public Health Service, and did a family medicine residency in Galveston, Texas. From 1967 to 1974 he practiced medicine in Westville, Okla. He would eventually retire from medicine after practicing several years at Fayetteville, Ark.

He stayed active in the church wherever home was at the time, where he taught Sunday School classes. He was involved in the church building projects, and was an active member of the Gideon's. For relaxation he enjoyed cattle farming, going on fishing trips, some of those even taking him as far as Canada.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Elsie; and a grandson, Damon Tyler Koehn.

He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Laura of the home; five children, Anita Crosby and husband Albert of Fayetteville, Dwight Koehn and wife Lily of Albuquerque, N.M., James Koehn and fiance, Melissa of Russellville, Ark., Lee Koehn of Cincinnati, Ark., and Cindy Koehn of Benton, Ark.; seven grandchildren; extended family members; and many other friends and loved ones.

Johnny Leroy Owen

Johnny Leroy Owen, 79, of Lincoln, Ark., passed away Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, at his home. He was born Dec. 12, 1939, in Lincoln, the son of Lee Hollis and Annie Louise (Winters) Owen.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Billie Jean; and one brother, Newton "Buddy" Jasper Owen.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce Carr Owen; five sons, Charles Owen of Prairie Grove, Dwayne Owen of Prairie Grove, Shawn Owen of Muskogee, Okla., Ricky Hardin of Prairie Grove, and Jimmy Hardin (Brenda) of Prairie Grove; four daughters, Norma Walker (Clint) of Cabot, Ark., Teresa Wright (Ronnie) of Lincoln, Debbie Dersam (Fred) of Lincoln and Becky Dersam (Donald) of Elm Springs, Ark.; one brother, Frankie Owen (Ruby); one sister, Dorothy Murray (Rocky) of Lincoln; 26 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; one niece, Judy; and four nephews, Frankie James, Jerry, Jimmy, and Jeffery.

Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at New Hope Church in Prairie Grove. Burial was in the Sugar Hill Cemetery and no graveside services were held.

Memorials may be made to Washington Regional Hospice, 325 E. Longview Drive., Fayetteville, AR 72703.

Teresa Gail Thompson

Teresa Gail Thompson, 57, passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in Fayetteville, Ark. She was born on June 14, 1961, in Springdale, Ark., to Stanley and Louise Thompson.

She was a dedicated employee and worked 15 years for Kutak Rock. She was a long-time member of Township Baptist Church in Fayetteville where she taught children's church. She also donated her time to the church camp for Ozark Baptist Encampment. She enjoyed craft fairs, but most of all, loved spending time with her grandson, Ruger.

She was preceded in death by her mother; and her nephew, Jared Thompson.

She is survived by her father, Stanley Thompson of Fayetteville; her daughter, Sarah Thompson of Fayetteville; her son, Derek Thompson and wife Hannah of Farmington, Ark.; her brother, Scott Thompson of Fayetteville; and her grandson, Ruger Thompson.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Nelson-Berna Funeral Home in Fayetteville. Interment to follow at Goad Springs Cemetery in Lowell.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Township Baptist Church at P.O. Box 199, Fayetteville, AR 72703 or Circle of Life Hospice at https://nwacircleoflife.com/

