PRAIRIE GROVE -- The old basketball cliche 'couldn't buy a bucket' prevailed, but even worse Prairie Grove (5-11, 0-6) couldn't buy a point when there was no defense going 4-of-14 at the foul line.

The Lady Tigers made 7-of-32 shots from the field and went 1-0f-11 at the 3-point line.

Meanwhile their opponent, Harrison (16-4, 5-1), was tearing apart the Lady Tiger defense by making 60 percent of its 3-pointers during a 53-19 whitewash on Tuesday, Jan. 15.

Harrison erased an early 5-3 deficit and took charge with a 26-7 run to grab a 29-12 halftime lead. Brylie Parker knocked down 6-of-7 treys to lead the Lady Goblins with 18 points. Harrison didn't cool off. The Lady Goblins made 12-of-20 from beyond the 3-point arc throughout the first three quarters.

Lexie Madewell led Prairie Grove with 7 points while Emily Grant added 4 points and 6 rebounds.

HARRISON 53, PRAIRIE GROVE 19

Harrison^13^16^20^4^-- ^51

Prairie Grove^6^6^6^1^--^19

Harrison (16-4, 5-1): Brylie Parker 18, Groberg 13, Sydney Shrum 9, Mackenzie Dillon 6, Makayla Campbell 3, Caroline Cecil 3, Brynn Oleson 1.

Prairie Grove (5-10, 0-6): Lexie Madewell 2-6 2-4 7, Jasmine Wynos 2-4 1-2 5, Emily Grant 2-10 0-0 4, Larisha Crawford 1-3 0-0 2, Logan Meadors 0-1 1-2 1, Jordan Sugg 0-3 0-0 0, Kaylee Elder 0-1 0-0 0, Mariah Halbert 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 7-32 4-14 19.

3-point goals -- Prairie Grove 1-11 (Madewell 1-2, Wynos 0-1, Crawford 0-1, Sugg 0-1, Elder 0-1, Sugg 0-2, Grant 0-3).

Rebounds -- Prairie Grove 16 (Grant 6). Assists -- Prairie Grove 2 (Grant, Madewell). Steals -- Prairie Grove 1 (Wynos). Turnovers -- Prairie Grove 12.

Gentry 51, Prairie Grove 36

The Lady Tigers (5-9, 0-5) traveled to Gentry (8-8, 1-4) on Friday, Jan. 11 with both teams seeking their first 4A-1 Conference victory of the season, but Prairie Grove fell short.

The Gentry girls picked up a big conference win against the visiting Lady Tigers from Prairie Grove, 51-36.

The Lady Pioneers took a 10-6 lead in the opening quarter with Jaydon Jarnagan picking up a deuce and two free throws, Jaiden Wilmoth hitting a 3-pointer, Emily Toland a deuce and Ariel Nix hitting a free throw. Prairie Grove's points came on a trio of field goals by Emily Grant.

The second quarter saw the Lady Tigers close the gap to a single basket, being down only 17-15 at the half. Three Lady Tigers combined to make 6-of-6 free throws in the period with Prairie Grove's only basket coming on a 3-pointer by Jasmine Wynos. Gentry's only points in the second quarter were a 3-pointer by Meledy Owens and two buckets by Toland.

Prairie Grove got 6 points from Larisah Crawford and 5 by Grant, including an old-fashioned 3-point play, but the Lady Pioneers came out strong in the third quarter and piled on the points to secure the win in the fourth, scoring 15 points in the third on treys by Nix and Owens and three field goals by Toland. Then in the fourth, Nix hit three treys, Ahrya Reding put in two baskets, Toland had one and JaidenWilmoth hit a two and two free throws, for 19 points, while holding the Lady Tigers to 10 in the final quarter.

Grant scored 16 to pace the Lady Tigers with Crawford adding 11. No one else reached double figures.

For Gentry, Ariel Nix had 16 points in the game, making five 3-pointers in the second half and a free throw. Emily Toland had 14, playing a strong game under the basket. Rounding out the scoring were Jaiden Wilmoth with 7, Meledy Owens with 6, and Ahrya Reding and Jaydon Jarnagan with 4 each.

The win puts Gentry at 8-8 overall and 1-4 in conference play for the season while Prairie Grove fell to 5-9 and 0-5.

PRAIRIE GROVE 36, GENTRY 51

Prairie Grove^6^9^11^10^--^36

Gentry^10^7^15^19^-- ^51

Prairie Grove (5-9, 0-5): Emily Grant 6-18 3-4 15, Larisha Crawford 4-10 2-2 11, Jasmine Wynos 1-4 3-4 6, Lexie Madewell 1-8 0-0 2, Mariah Halbert 0-1 2-2 2, Jordan Sugg 0-3 0-0 0, Kaylee Elder 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 12-45 10-12 36.

Gentry (8-8, 1-4): Ariel Nix 5 1-2 16, Emily Toland 7 0-1 14, Jaiden Wilmoth 2 2-3 7, Meledy Owens 2 0-0 6, Ahrya Reding 2 0-2 4, Jaydon Jarnagan 1 2-2 4. Totals 19 5-10 51.

3-point goals -- Prairie Grove 2-17 (Wynos 1-2, Crawford 1-4, Sugg 0-1, Elder 0-1, Madewell 0-4, Grant 0-5). Gentry 8 (Nix 5, Owens 2, Wilmoth).

Rebounds -- Prairie Grove 20 (Grant 5, Madewell 5). Assists -- Prairie Grove 2 (Sugg 2). Steals -- Prairie Grove 6 (Crawford 3). Turnovers -- Prairie Grove 8. Blocks -- Prairie Grove 1 (Grant).

Sports on 01/23/2019