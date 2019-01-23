So many things the world seems to need today....patience, love, tolerance and understanding.

What do you think of when I write "kindness"? To some it might mean being a rug for others to walk and clean their feet on, letting others always get the best of you and perhaps from you. But have you ever thought of words like: discipline and strength? It takes a lot of integrity and back-bone to show others kindness especially when it is not returned.

The world just lost a man who was kind. His name is Jim Stickler. I got to know Jim a little bit when I was ridding shot-gun with Wild Bill in Big Red many years ago. He drove a big truck for Latco, too, and went by the name of "Bat Man" on the CB radio. He didn't talk much, but he always had a smile for me. He impressed me as one of those guys who usually went about his business and did his job, day after day, year after year. He joked and kidded like the rest but whenever there was trouble between the drivers, Jim didn't stick around for long, he had work to do. He didn't get mad if he didn't get the best or the longest runs...he just went where he was told to go and headed home at the end of the day. He didn't want the spotlight, he didn't need it. See, some folks do and they need the spotlight on them all the time. But not Jim, he wasn't that way. He got along with most all the drivers and they liked him pretty much the same.

We were running with him one time and we got hungry so we decided to stop. Wild Bill told me when I ordered for us, to get the same for Jim too. I surprised him by bringing over a burger and fries. He smiled and said no, he was OK. Wild Bill said, "Bat Man, it's not a new car, its just a burger and some fries!" Jim smiled real big and said, "Well, OK!"

I think the word is unassuming. He didn't expect anything from anybody. He laughed and got mad just like everyone else, he had good days and some not so good. I'm not saying he was perfect or a saint. But I am saying he was a kind man....with a kind heart. I know a lot of the drivers were deeply saddened by his recent passing. You know, the world doesn't appreciate what it just lost....it never has and it never will.

DIANNA PAYNE IS LIBRARY DIRECTOR AT LINCOLN PUBLIC LIBRARY.

Community on 01/23/2019