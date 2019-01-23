BETHEL GROVE

Dinner & Music

Bethel Grove community will have its monthly dinner and music Friday, Feb. 1 at the community building. Dinner is at 6:30 p.m. and music at 7 p.m. James McKinney and the Southern Justice Band will play. Bring a covered dish for the dinner.

FARMINGTON

Senior Center Valentine Banquet

Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center will have a Valentine's Day Banquet, Feb. 14 at the center. The "Dine & Dance" will feature a buffet at 6 p.m. and dancing from 6:30-8:30 p.m. with Cisco River Band. Tickets are $25/couple and $15/single and go on sale Friday, Jan. 18.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Annual Chamber Banquet

Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce will have its annual banquet at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 11 at Prairie Grove High School. Tickets are $20; table sponsorship $50; table with eight tickets and sponsorship, $200. Tickets are available at Arvest Bank or email Shannon Stearman at crescentstore@pgtc.com for more information. Key speaker is Sheriff Tim Helder.

General News on 01/23/2019