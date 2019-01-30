Washington County - State Senators
• State Senator Greg Leding -- Dist. 4: ledingg@senate.ar.gov
• State Senator Jim Hendren -- Dist. 2: jim.hendren@senate.ar.gov
• State Senator Lane Eads -- Dist. 7: Lance.Eads@senate.ar.gov
• State Senator Bob Ballinger -- Dist. 5: ballingerb@senate.ar.gov
Washington County -- State Representatives
• State Rep. Charlene Fite -- Dist. 80: charlene.fite@arkansashouse.org
• State Rep. Bruce Coleman -- Dist. 81: bruce.coleman@arkansashouse.org
• State Rep. Nicole Clowney -- Dist. 86: nicole.clowney@arkansashouse.org
• State Rep. Denise Garner -- Dist. 84: denise.garner@arkansashouse.org
• State Rep. David Whitaker -- Dist. 85: david.whitaker@arkansashouse.org
• State Rep. Robin Lund strum -- Dist. 87: robin.lundstrum@arkansashouse.org
• State Rep. Clint Penza -- Dist. 88: clint.penzo@arkansashouse.org
• State Rep. Megan Godfrey -- Dist. 89: megan.godfrey@arkansashouse.org
