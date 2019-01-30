LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Tim Helder, Washington County sheriff, facilitates a meeting Friday morning at the sheriff's office on charging cities a fee to house prisoners in the Washington County Detention Center. Mayors, police chiefs and county officials attended the round-table discussion.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Farmington, Prairie Grove and Lincoln officials seemed to be on board Friday with a proposal to charge cities a jail fee based on their population, rather than assessing $31 per day per prisoner to house inmates in the Washington County Detention Center.

Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder facilitated a meeting on the proposed fees at the Sheriff's Office with mayors and police chiefs, along with several justices of the peace and other county officials.

A proposal to charge a $4 per capita fee to cover the increasing costs of operating and maintaining the jail will be on the agenda for the county’s Jail/Law Enforcement/Courts Committee at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, in the Quorum Court room at the County Courthouse, 280 N. College Ave.

The group had a copy of a proposed ordinance in front of them that sought to establish a daily fee charged to municipalities for housing prisoners in the county jail. The draft ordinance said each city would pay a booking fee of $31 per inmate and a $31 daily fee per prisoner housed in the county jail, beginning in 2019.

Harvey Bowman, who represents District 3 on Washington County Quorum Court, first brought up the idea of a daily jail fee.

Friday, Bowman explained that the Quorum Court has discussed a daily jail fee from cities for the past three years. For 2019, the sheriff's office estimates it could have a $1 million shortfall in its jail budget and this shortfall is then made up from the county's general fund.

"The county has carried this for five years, and we can't afford to do this," Bowman said.

A handout at the meeting showed the county's general fund has helped with the jail budget by more than $5 million since 2012. For 2017, $200,000 from the general fund was transferred to the jail budget. For 2018, this amount was $410,000.

Bowman said he plans to introduce a new ordinance to charge cities a $4 per capita fee with the ordinance to take effect Jan. 1, 2020.

Bowman said he came up with a $4 per capita fee based on the county's population of about 250,000 people and an estimated $1 million shortfall for the year 2019. For future years, the fee would be based on the previous year's actual shortfall.

Looking at population figures, Bowman said Springdale's fee would be $325,000 for a population of 80,000. Fayetteville's fee would be $342,000 for a population of 85,800.

Bowman said the county is not trying to make money off the cities but is seeking relief for the general fund.

"We're not looking to rob cities at all," Bowman said. "We're the shock absorber for the sheriff's department and we don't have the money to do it."

Bowman said he also will propose that the per capita jail fee go away if county voters support a proposal being discussed to seek a .50 percent sales tax to expand the county jail and a .25 percent sales tax to maintain and operate the jail.

The sheriff's office estimates a new jail pod could be paid off in about two years with a .50 percent sales tax. When the debt is retired, this sales tax would go away. The .25 percent sales tax would continue for maintenance and operation expenses.

The sales tax question is currently being discussed by the Quorum Court.

After the meeting, Prairie Grove Mayor Sonny Hudson said a per capita fee is probably a little fairer and probably "the best compromise we can come up with."

He added, "They need the money and they're determined to get the city's help."

Hudson said his argument against collecting a fee is that city residents have been doing their part. The county already collects a .25 percent sales tax for maintenance and operation of the jail and Prairie Grove residents pay this tax, Hudson said.

"We helped them get the last sales tax increase and were told with an operation tax we wouldn't be asked to pay a jail fee, and then this came back," Hudson said. "Things change, I guess."

If a fee is going to be charged, Hudson said one based on population seems to be the best compromise.

Farmington Mayor Ernie Penn also said he would support the per capita recommendation, instead of a daily inmate fee.

"If they passed the daily deal, I think it would be an accounting nightmare for the jail," Penn said.

Farmington's population is about 6,000 people so Penn said the city's jail fee would be around $24,000. During the meeting, Penn said Farmington most likely would pay its share up front at the first of the year.

Lincoln Police Chief Kenneth Albright said he thought a per capita fee would be the fairest and easier route to go.

"You can budget that as a set number," Albright said, noting it's better to go with a known number for a budget, rather than having to guess how much a daily inmate fee would cost Lincoln.

As an example, Albright noted that Lincoln police might arrest someone on a Farmington warrant but then the Lincoln officer may seize illegal drugs from the suspect during the arrest. The question then becomes, Albright said, which city pays the booking fee and the daily fee for the prisoner, Lincoln or Farmington.

There were several questions and suggestions made at the meeting.

City mayors did not want any fees to start until 2020. One mayor wondered what population figures would be used for a per capita fee. Would the 2010 census numbers be used or updated population counts?

Another mayor asked about using a three-year average or five-year average in determining the per capita fee based on the budget shortage. All cities in Washington County pay a per capita fee for Central Emergency Medical Service based on several years' average of costs. It was recommended the jail do the same for an inmate fee.

