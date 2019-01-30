MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Tampa Bay Rays left-handed pitcher Jalen Beeks (left), a 2011 graduate of Prairie Grove High School and former Arkansas Razorback, attended the Prairie Grove versus West Fork basketball games Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, with his family, including wife, Brie; daughter Breckly, 2; and son Jack, 1. At halftime of the boys' game, Beeks drew the winning ticket from a raffle of his Tampa Bay jersey No. 68 and presented the framed prize to Marcresa Hattenhauer, a band mom, who purchased the winning ticket.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- One dividend from having made Tampa Bay Rays' Major League roster Jalen Beeks looks forward to is appreciating a sense of stability.

In the aftermath of Jalen being traded July 24 by the Boston Red Sox, for which he made two Major League appearances in 2018, to Tampa Bay, his wife, Brie Beeks, described in detail the whole process on her Twitter account.

Please Come To Boston Tampa Bay in 2014 he said, “Please come to Boston” she said, “I’ll go,” I’m the No. 1 fan of the man from Prairie Grove in 2019 he says, ” Please come to Tampa” I’ve finally made the show pack your fast ball play the New York Yankees on the road please come to Tampa for spring training I’m stayin’ here with the team and they’ve got lots of room you can sell my rookie cards on Amazon by a big league park where I will be workin’ soon please come to Tampa she said, “I’ll go” would you throw home to me? “ and she said, “Hey, ramblin’ boy, now won’t you settle down? Boston ain’t your kind of town. finally made the show there ain’t nobody like me. I’m the number one fan of the man from Prairie Grove please come to Tampa, pack your fast ball play the Colorado Rockies on the road stay in the strike zone and throw “I love baseball” curve balls down the middle and then lie in wait until the batter goes around please come to Tampa she said, “I’ll go” boy, you are living out the dream

Planning Ahead

Jalen had been assigned to Boston's Triple-A affiliate, Pawtucket, and Brie planned ahead.

Four years as a minor league wife taught her to maximize each moment.

Brie went grocery shopping for the week-long Pawtucket Triple-A home stand and three-day All-Star break. She bought diapers and wipes in bulk taking advantage of a promotional gift card. The next morning, Brie woke up late and took her time making a big breakfast with Jalen by her side -- because as she explained, "He's the over-medium king."

"Jalen just got home from a 7-day road trip, which is hard on all of us," Brie said. "We were so so excited for the long 10 days ahead that we had together."

Trade Call

But any sense of normalcy didn't last long for the couple and their two children, Breckly, 2; and Jack, 1; who were still sleeping.

Brie knew something significant loomed on the horizon when Jalen's eyes went wide while talking on the phone after their "big, normal breakfast."

"I know my husband, and he doesn't show a glimpse of surprise or emotion," Brie said. "I knew to start packing immediately. He was barely off the phone and I already had a stack to donate. I didn't know if 'released' or 'traded' was going to come out of his mouth but I did know that I shouldn't have jinxed us the week before when we were with our Maine family and they asked us what the highlight of our year has been."

Brie told them that this was the first year the couple had a 5-month lease and hadn't had to move.

"Not having to pack our entire family up and move in the middle of season was BLISS! JOKE'S ON ME!" Brie wrote on Twitter.

Brie was thinking, "The wildest adventure yet just hit."

Unexpected Transition

Stunned, at first she couldn't tell Jalen congratulations. She couldn't cry. The trade was totally unexpected and they were both shocked and kind of shaking, "so much unknown."

Jalen was told he would have to fly out that night, expected to be available for Tampa Bay's rotation.

Brie reassured herself, "Joy...both babes, a house full, no clue where I'm going, it's fine, I'm fine."

In reality she felt like Jalen and she were both "flipping the flip out" as they strapped Breckly and Jack into car seats and started driving to the airport with the entire family all still wearing pajamas.

Leaving Valued Relationships

En route, the Beeks family got some good news, in the midst of a whirlwind transition.

Learning the Tampa Bay Rays were playing in Baltimore for a few days followed by an 11-day home stand with two off-days was welcomed.

"WITH TWO OFF DAYS. Like that's unheard of. We are used to maybe one off-day with Jalen per month," Brie said.

Still, she grappled with her emotions.

"So on the drive to nowhere in Sharon Massachusetts, I cried," Brie said. "Mostly because we had been with our Red Sox family for four seasons. Our host families from previous years and those wives had become like my blood family. Our conversations weren't surface level. When I was beat down emotionally and physically they were there."

Jalen also dealt with his own emotions.

"Jalen is an in-person-relationship kind of guy and so he was super weirded out that he was going to have to leave the guys to join a new team, a new locker room, a new dynamic. He had grown up with his current teammates through pro ball. That's a huge change," Brie said.

Acquiring Perspective

Recognizing the value Tampa Bay saw in acquiring Jalen as a big league pitcher helped the family get things in perspective.

"After discussing how cool of an opportunity this is and praising God for how big of a blessing this will be for our family, we pull up our boot straps," Brie said.

The couple decided Brie would stay and pack up the house, put the family belongings all into their small SUV, ship their car home to Fayetteville, pack 11 days of clothing in a check bag, then fly Brie, Breckly and Jack to Tampa to meet daddy and walk into the new stadium and new adventure as a unit.

Brie acknowledged she didn't accomplish all those tasks on her own.

"I have to leave it with my gratitude for the people who helped me make the packing up happen," Brie said.

The short list included the family's "host mom and brothers," who all came over to cook and prompt Brie to eat during the chaos, play with babies so Brie could work uninterrupted, take loads to Goodwill, and as she described, "puzzle my stuff in the car."

"I wasn't alone. Not for a second," Brie said.

Rough Outing

The next morning, Jalen flew to Baltimore expecting to pitch that night for Tampa, but instead was kept out of the rotation until July 28 when he was inserted in the third inning in relief of starter Ryne Stanek.

"He didn't end up pitching for a couple of nights and put a lot of pressure on himself to 'be worth them trading for him.' He just wanted to make them proud of their decision," Brie said.

Jalen threw 82 pitches, 45 for strikes, allowing 8 runs on 10 hits and 3 walks while striking out one in 3 1/3 innings, moving his ERA from 12.79 to 15.83 as the Rays lost to Baltimore, 11-2.

Yet, his wife and Tampa Bay still believed in him.

Brie and the children watched from Massachusetts while finishing packing up the car and what Brie saw wasn't Jalen's best stuff.

"Jalen and I talked about having an eternal perspective and not trying to chase our dreams with our own power. To trust the Lord with the door he has opened for us," Brie wrote. "God opened this door for us, and our sweet Father has the power to KEEP it open. He doesn't give you an opportunity and say. 'Oh let's watch them squirm for awhile and then I'll take it from them.' He has a plan and it's not a plan for mediocrity. He just asks that we put our faith and trust in Him."

Plan Comes Together

After the rough outing, Rays' manager Kevin Cash told reporters that they would see Jalen on the mound in five days, which is a normal starting pitcher rotation and, according to Brie, that put a peace all over Jalen.

"It wasn't a 'you have one chance to prove yourself' gig," Brie said.

The couple changed the manner of how they directed their prayers.

"We started praying differently for our efforts. That everyone would see the light of Jesus when they see our face and nothing else," Brie said. "Eternity with Jesus and the love he has asked us to pour onto others is ALL that actually matters. None of the sexy, flashy stuff matters. It's not filling. It doesn't have purpose. It doesn't get you anywhere as a person."

The next morning Brie loaded Breckly and Jack in an Uber, along with a rinky-dink stroller that could be 'thrown on' the plane, safety bags to check the car seats, two big check bags, a lunchbox full of protein, fizz sticks, a shaker cup and baby formula.

A sense of anticipation filled Brie as she and the babies began their journey.

"We headed to Boston airport and started the crazy travel day to meet Jalen in Tampa for extra cuddles and squeezes!"

Strong Finish

Jalen's Major League ERA up to that point (15.83) reflected two games pitching for the Boston Red Sox. Over the course of the remainder of the 2018 season, Jalen lowered that to 5.51.

From that juncture, Jalen allowed 14 runs on 31 hits while appearing in 11 more games for Tampa Bay. In 41.0 innings of work beyond his Rays' debut, Jalen recorded 37 strike-outs against 17 walks. He was involved in five decisions all wins by the Rays.

Through each change and every challenge, the Beeks' family looks to the Bible for inspiration and direction and draws strength and support from one another.

In a recent interview with the Enterprise-Leader, Jalen talked about the significance his wife, Brie, and children, Breckly and Jack, play in his daily life and baseball career.

"This is always a fun topic for me," Jalen said. "Got a wife, two kids, been married four years and there has been no other bigger blessing than just having them in my life, having them in my career, just perfect timing by God to put them in my life. They just mean the world to me. It's really turned me into being a more selfless person cause you got to be if you want to be a true husband and a true dad the way God wants you to be, you have to become completely selfless and unconditional in your love."

