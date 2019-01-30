FARMINGTON -- Students in Landie Lee's second-grade class at Folsom Elementary celebrated the 100th day of school by thinking about what they would do with 100 items.
Here are some of their answers.
Rahely -- If I had 100 cats, I would take good care of them. If I had 100 puppies, I would love them.
Brooklyn -- If I had $100, I would buy another electric scooter.
Bella -- If I had 100 cats, my mom would be very, very mad.
Parker -- If I had $100, I would buy a bunch of doughnuts and put them in the refrigerator.
Braxton -- If I had $100, I would buy more "Vanitas." (This apparently is for the game Fortnite.)
Presleigh -- If I had 100 toys, I would share them with everyone.
Whitley -- If I had 100 legs, I would run.
Evan -- If I had $100, I would buy Mountain Dew.
Presley -- If I had 100 eyes, I would look in every direction.
General News on 01/30/2019
Print Headline: If I Had 100 ....