FARMINGTON -- Students in Landie Lee's second-grade class at Folsom Elementary celebrated the 100th day of school by thinking about what they would do with 100 items.

Here are some of their answers.

Rahely -- If I had 100 cats, I would take good care of them. If I had 100 puppies, I would love them.

Brooklyn -- If I had $100, I would buy another electric scooter.

Bella -- If I had 100 cats, my mom would be very, very mad.

Parker -- If I had $100, I would buy a bunch of doughnuts and put them in the refrigerator.

Braxton -- If I had $100, I would buy more "Vanitas." (This apparently is for the game Fortnite.)

Presleigh -- If I had 100 toys, I would share them with everyone.

Whitley -- If I had 100 legs, I would run.

Evan -- If I had $100, I would buy Mountain Dew.

Presley -- If I had 100 eyes, I would look in every direction.

