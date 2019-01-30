MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln junior Robin Kirk shoots a free throw. Kirk went 9-of-9 at the foul line scoring 23 points during Lincoln's 63-49 loss to Charleston Friday.

LINCOLN -- Allie Green scored 18 points as Charleston won 63-49 over Lincoln, which came in second among 3A-1 West teams in the girls standings, Thursday.

Charleston spread its offense around with four players in double figures and another had 9. Payton Rucker scored 12, Baylee King 11 Alexis Grandison, 11; and Brooke Groen, 9.

3A-1 West Girls ^Conf.^Overall Team^W-L^W-L Charleston^11-0^20-1 Lincoln^8-2^18-5 Greenland^6-3^13-8 Cedarville^4-5^10-1 Elkins^4-5^10-10 West Fork^3-6^11-11 Waldron^1-8^4-16 Mansfield^1-9^4-15 Tuesday’s Games Charleston 41, Greenland 29 Elkins 47, West Fork 40 Lincoln 50, Cedarville 41 Mansfield 42, Waldron 38 Thursday’s Games Elkins at Mansfield Charleston 63, Lincoln 49 Cedarville at Waldron Friday’s Games West Fork at Greenland

The game was much more competitive than a lopsided Dec. 18, 2018, loss absorbed by the Lady Wolves at Charleston (55-28).

Charleston (20-1, 11-0 3A-1 West) hit five 3-pointers early as Lincoln coach Emilianne Slammons saw a first quarter that mirrored the earlier blow-out loss, but felt the Lady Wolves (18-5, 8-2) increased their intensity beyond that with quality man-to-man defense taking away Charleston's 3-point attack. Charleston added one more trey in the second, but didn't make another.

The Lady Tigers held a 20-9 lead after the first period and scored the first 10 points of the second.

Trailing 30-9, Lincoln fought back with a 13-2 run to get within 10 points, 32-22, on Jessica Goldman's assist from the wing to Robin Kirk on the low block.

Kirk had 7 points during the run, including an old-fashioned 3-point play that prompted a time-out by Charleston coach Jason Rucker, who instructed his defenders, "What did I tell you we do when she goes to the middle? Put your arm on her shoulder and push her under. Don't allow her to seal you."

A technical foul assessed against Lincoln allowed Charleston to end the half on a 5-0 run including making 3-of-4 free throws.

In the fourth quarter, Kirk took a defensive rebound the length of the court and was hammered while in the act of shooting. A foul was called on Grandison, her fourth, with 4:50 to go and Charleston leading 53-37. Kirk knocked down both free throws. She began an 11-4 Lincoln run by throwing a lob to Goldman on the low block on a high-low play. Goldman's 3-point play was followed by Kirk's foul shots, then the Lady Wolves' front-line tandem combined to make four more free throws and finally Kirk went high off the glass to kiss in a contested off-balance shot on a feed from Goldman.

The bucket drew the Lady Wolves within, 57-45, with three minutes remaining; marking the second time Lincoln came within 12 points in 44 seconds.

The Lady Wolves would get no closer and Charleston claimed a 63-49 win calming its raucous fans -- at least until the boys game tipped off.

Kirk led the Lady Wolves with 23 points while Goldman chipped in 12. Sophomore Kyli Jenkins added 9 on all 3-pointers, at one point getting to Rucker, who subbed in Grandison with these instructions, "Do not leave (No. 25, Jenkins). Do not help."

That came after Jenkins drained a trifecta on an assist from Averi Massey to trim Charleston's lead to 45-34 at the 2:10 mark of the third quarter. The score came 25 seconds after Massey fought an illegal screen and went tumbling to the hardwood drawing an offensive foul on Charleston's Baylee King and causing a turnover.

Lincoln was perfect, 14-of-14, at the free throw line, including an 11-of-11 performance in the fourth quarter. Kirk attempted the most foul shots. She was 9-of-9.

CHARLESTON 63, LINCOLN 49

Charleston^20^17^13^13^--^63

Lincoln^9^13^12^15^--^49

Charleston (20-1, 11-0): Allie Green 6 4-5 18, Payton Rucker 4 0-0 12, Bailee King 4 3-3 11, Alexis Grandison 1 9-10 11, Brooke Groen 4 1-2 9, Raegan Oldridge 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 17-20 63.

Lincoln (18-5, 8-2): Robin Kirk 7 9-9 23, Jessica Goldman 4 3-3 12, Kyli Jenkins 3 0-0 9, Tania Ortiz 1 2-2 15. Totals 15 14-14 49.

3-Point Goals -- Charleston 6 (Rucker 4, Green 2), Lincoln 5 (Jenkins 3, Goldman, Ortiz).

Sports on 01/30/2019