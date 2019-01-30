MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln senior Sterling Morphis has become the floor leader for the Wolves' boys basketball team. Coach Tim Rich puts him in position to succeed, capitalizing upon Morphis' ball-handling skills, ability to penetrate against a defense, plus his reliable outside shooting.

LINCOLN -- Lincoln senior Sterling Morphis shot the lights out, scoring 33 of his 42 points in the first half as the Wolves knocked off conference-leader Charleston, 80-73, on Thursday.

"I tell you what, he had a great game, came out hot, did well taking care of the ball for us all night," said Lincoln coach Tim Rich. "They got on him more in the second half, but he found the open guy. They all stepped up and just played really hard together tonight."

Morphis scored 14 points in the opening quarter with 9 coming on 3-pointers, helping Lincoln (11-11, 5-5) stay within 21-18. As the second period got underway the 6-foot-1 point-guard heated up even more driving Charleston coach B.J. Ross a little crazy with a dazzling array of five more 3-pointers and 19 points in the period.

While Ross desperately implored his players to stay on No. 1 (Morphis), the Wolf gunner picked off the Tigers from long range. Morphis and the Wolves played smart. There were no forced threes, only calculated and cool-as-ice 3-pointers. Chance Blankenship got the ball in the high post causing the Tiger perimeter defense to collapse on him then whisked the ball out to a waiting Morphis, whose aim was true.

The trifecta pulled the Wolves within 23-21 and became the first of five treys Morphis would ring up in a 4:57 span.

Trenton Goodson answered for Charleston (14-5, 10-1) with his only basket of the game, a 3-pointer; but coming down to Lincoln's end of the court Morphis dialed up again receiving a return pass from Adam Keith on the wing.

Morphis cleared a defensive rebound to Keith, who pushed the ball up the floor and found Malik Bagsby trailing the break open for a layup. Brayden Caudle sank 2-of-2 free throws for the Tigers before Morphis got yet another look from out top nailing a three to push Lincoln into its first lead of the second quarter, 29-28, with three minutes gone in the second.

Forty seconds later Bagsby's offensive rebound turned into another opportunity for Morphis as he busted his fourth 3-pointer of the period. Keith missed a breakaway layup off a steal but Morphis was there for the follow up and Lincoln took a 5-point advantage.

"We just had great ball-movement as team, when it got back in his hands he got really open, good looks. He took advantage of it and played a great game," Rich said.

Charleston made 7-of-its-8 threes in the first half, but still couldn't match Morphis.

Blaine Rowland hit from the left corner for three and Brayden Ross, who scored 14 points for the Tigers, hit his second trey of the contest, but in between Morphis simply pulled up at the top-of-the-key and pulled the trigger before Charleston rotated out on him.

The Wolves pounded the offensive glass in spurts and Bagsby's old-fashioned 3-point play off a putback equalized Ross' 3-pointer. With just inside a minute to play in the half, Morphis ducked inside the 3-point line and hit from 18-feet capping his 19-point outburst in the second.

Lincoln led Charleston 42-39 at intermission and used balanced scoring in the second half to record a hard-fought, 80-73 win.

Sports on 01/30/2019