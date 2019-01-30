PRAIRIE GROVE -- The City Council adopted two ordinances at its Jan. 21 meeting, one an ordinance to regulate cell towers and the other an ordinance that provides an incentive for people to microchip their pets.

The cell tower ordinance has two purposes. It is designed so that wireless communication facilities will be located and installed in a manner that best protects the "health, welfare and safety" of the citizens of the community.

In other business, the City Council: • Approved the purchase of a new truck for $24,765 for the Water Department. • Approved the purchase of two new Dodge Durangos at $27,987 each for the Police Department. • Approved an information technology contract for $500 per month with Preferred Technology for Prairie Grove District Court. • Amended the 2018 budget to show actual expenditures and revenues for the year.

The other purpose, according to the ordinance, is to encourage the location of cell towers on city-owned property wherever appropriate.

Mayor Sonny Hudson said the ordinance is a way "to get a little control over where they go so something doesn't slip up on us."

The council placed the ordinance on first reading in December and last week, council members suspended the rules to go ahead and adopt the new regulations. The city had not received any comments from the public about the proposed ordinance, city officials said.

The ordinance requires an application process for a wireless facility permit and encourages service providers to share and/or co-locate cell towers.

Providers are required to use stealth or camouflage technology to minimize the visual impacts of a tower, to screen the tower base and accessory ground equipment, provide screening, vegetation and landscaping where appropriate and minimize sound and light coming from the wireless facility.

New towers are limited to monopole type structures with internal antennas or other stealth/camouflaged type tower structures. Towers are limited to a maximum height of 150 feet.

The minimum distance from the base of any tower to a residential dwelling unit is the tower height plus 25 percent or the zoning required setback, whichever is greater, unless property owners in the area have signed a consent agreement for a lesser distance.

The ordinance prohibits new cell towers that are in the viewshed of Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park.

Owners of a new communication or wireless facility must first apply and be approved for a conditional use permit before applying for a cell tower permit.

As part of the process for a conditional use permit, providers have to submit a map showing the geographic area the project will service, a map with the location of all other existing cell towers and an explanation of why this one is necessary and a scaled, site plan.

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on a conditional use permit for a cell tower.

If a conditional use permit is approved, the provider then must submit a complete set of plans for the proposed tower and a site plan of the property.

Permit fees will be a $2,000 conditional use permit application fee for engineering review costs, $300 fee for co-location or new antennae application and $500 for an application for a new tower. If engineering costs exceed the fees, the applicant will reimburse the city the difference.

The ordinance also regulates small cell-towers, which will require a conditional use permit. The goals for small towers will be to minimize visual clutter, minimize the number of traditional cell towers and provide good wireless service to the city.

The city's zoning ordinance will allow a cell tower as a conditional use in a commercial zone only. Small cell facilities will be allowed as a conditional use in all zoning designations.

In other action, the ordinance amending animal fees offers a $10 reduction in the fees to redeem a dog or cat if the pet is microchipped. As an example, it costs $20 for a neutered animal or $40 for an unneutered animal to redeem a pet the first time. If the animal has a microchip, these fees will be reduced by $10.

The council also adopted new procedural rules for Council meetings. A public comment period will be held at the first of each meeting. Comments will not be taken on committee reports. For ordinances, the council will discuss the proposal and then the floor will be open for public comments. Each person will be allowed three minutes to ask questions or make comments.

Anyone making a comment is asked to come to the podium and give his or her name and address.

