MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove senior Nick Pohlman elevates on a breakaway in which he finished with a dunk, but the Tigers lost to the Cardinals' 44-28 Friday at Tiger Arena. Pohlman scored 6 points for the Tigers. He contributed 9 points in Prairie Grove's 51-32 win at Berryville on Tuesday, Jan. 22.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Outstanding defense by Prairie Grove limited Berryville to 11 total second-half points with the Tigers picking up a key conference road win, 51-32, on Tuesday, Jan. 22.

"That's kind of been what we do, what our strength is on the defensive end," said Prairie Grove coach Steve Edmiston.

Prairie Grove held a slim 12-11 lead after one quarter, then outscored Berryville 39-21 over the next three periods. The Tiger advantage in point production was 25-11 in the second half.

Both teams came in with identical 2-4 conference records.

James Millwood scored 12 points to lead three Prairie Grove players in double figures with teammates Riley Rhodes and Alex Edmiston scoring 11 points apiece for the Tigers.

"That's the key for us over at Berryville we're very balanced. We had four guys right around 10 or 11 points. That's when we're probably at our best offensively. But when we rely on one or two or whatever the case may be for points and we don't shoot it well, we've got to be able to pick up the slack from basically any position on the floor. When we don't do that, that's when we have those poor offensive nights."

Edmiston liked the production from Millwood, noting outside shooting helped open up the inside game.

"He's done a good job for us. There's not a kid that I've ever had that works harder. When he slows himself down and takes his time, he's pretty solid. When he gets in a hurry that's when he has a little trouble, but that's the way it is for most of them. If he can get us those 6-8-10 points and about the same number of rebounds, that's what we want out of him. If we're better on the perimeter, it opens up opportunities on the inside and it's just what we struggle with all year."

Landon Chester had 9 points to lead Berryville, but he only scored one point in the second half.

PRAIRIE GROVE 51, BERRYVILLE 32

Prairie Grove^12^14^15^10^--^51

Berryville^11^10^7^4^-- ^32

Prairie Grove (6-10, 3-4): James Millwood 6 0-0 12, Alex Edmiston 4 2-2 11, Riley Rhodes 4 0-0 11, Nick Pohlman 4 1-2 9, Braden Risner 1 0-0 3, Cole Vertz 1 0-0 3, John Mayers 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 3-4 51.

Berryville (9-13, 2-5): Landon Chester 3 1-2 9, Kyler Davidson 2 1-2 6, Trenton Hutchison 2 0-0 6, Rayden Peden 0 3-4 3, Zack Webb 1 1-1 3, Chris Lehr 1 0-0 3, Kelton Hutchison 1 0-2 2. Totals 10 6-11 32.

3-point goals -- Prairie Grove 6 (Rhodes 3, Edmiston, Risner, Vertz). Berryville 6 (Chester 2, Hutchinson 2, Davidson, Lehr).

Sports on 01/30/2019