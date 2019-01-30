PRAIRIE GROVE

Caesar Rubio, 21, of Lincoln, was cited Jan. 11 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Kenneth Freeman, 28, of Prairie Grove, was cited Jan. 14 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Kayla Butterfly, 32, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Jan. 14 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Amanda Campbell, 34, of Springdale, was arrested Jan. 15 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Lisa Dominguez, 27, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Jan. 14 in connection with residential burglary, theft of property, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).

Colton Lamb, 24, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 15 in connection with residential burglary, theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andrea Saldana-Gallardo, 50, of Prairie Grove, was cited Jan. 14 in connection with hindering apprehension.

Charles Bryan, 52, of Prairie Grove, was cited Jan. 15 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Kimberly Sears, 51, of Prairie Grove, was cited Jan. 15 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Charles Patton, 34, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Nicole Hagebusch, 27, of Huntsville, was cited Jan. 18 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Nathaniel Lowery, 26, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 18 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Garrett Doss, 19, of Prairie Grove, was cited Jan. 19 in connection with driving on suspended driver's license, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).

Diana Dubois, 30, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 20 in connection with a warrant for assault.

Kelly McDonald, 36, of West Fork, was cited Jan. 22 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Melissa Woodward, 47, of Prairie Grove, was cited Jan. 23 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Scott Fairley, 56, of Springdale, was cited Jan. 20 in connection with open container, failure to maintain control.

Bailey Easterling, 29, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Jan. 23 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Nicholas Hall, 26, of Farmington, was arrested Jan. 23 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Courtney Klinefetter, 26, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Jan. 20 in connection with DWI, speeding, open container, left of center.

Andy Flores-Morales, 23, of Lincoln, was arrested Jan. 22 in connection with driving on suspended license for DWI, speeding.

Dakota Curtis, 24, of Goodman, Mo., was arrested Jan. 24 on a warrant for failure to pay.

