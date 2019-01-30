This last little spell of winter wasn't much, just slick, and enough to keep churches closed Sunday, which makes the rest of the week mixed up, as far as "which day is this?" Also, those of us who receive the newspaper by mail, received the Sunday, Monday and Tuesday papers, all on Tuesday because of the Monday holiday. Talk about "news being history!"

Suddenly it is February already and it is American heart month, dental health, wise health consumer, hot breakfast, cherry, grapefruit, N. Carolina sweet potato, bake for family fun, library lover, national bird feeding, embroidery, Senior independence, parent leadership, expect success, time management, plant the seeds of greatness, youth leadership, National weddings, and return shopping carts to the supermarket month. Birthstone is amethyst, flower is Violet.

We're also thinking of Spring gardening, so this "punny" piece fills that thought, ending with one of Valentine's Day, the 14th.

Food For Thought

Cabbage always has a heart;

Green beans string along.

You're such a cute tomato,

Will you peas to me belong?

You've been the apple of my eye,

You know how much I care;

So lettuce get together,

We'd make a perfect pear.

Now, something's sure to turnip

To prove you can't be beet.

So, if you carrot all for me,

Let's let our tulips meet.

Don't squash my hopes and dreams now.

Bee my honey, dear;

Or tears will fill my potato eyes

While sweet corn lends an ear.

I'll cauliflower shop and say

Your dreams are parsley mine.

I'll work and share my celery,

So be my valentine.

Happy birthday to Dianna Payne, Gerda Meyer, Elizabeth Lockhart, Doy Lee Curtis, Leta Long, Neta Snarr, Betty Shackleford, Nathan King, Paul Moorman, Tim Bellamy, Chris Hansen, Karen Barnes, Curtis Griscom.

Happy anniversary to Robert and Jennifer Hobbs.

Happy years, all!

