PRAIRIE GROVE -- Developing capacity for resilience personifies a defining characteristic for excelling at the game of baseball, particularly if a young athlete wants to extend his career.

Dividends go beyond the diamond.

Yet, the path isn't always easy, even for a gifted athlete, because life can throw curve balls.

Triumph rang throughout the Cates' household and Prairie Grove baseball program as Prairie Grove senior Drew Cates signed a national letter of intent to play college baseball for Coffeyville Community College of Coffeyville, Kan., on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. Drew was accompanied by his parents, Billy Don and Michelle Cates, along with Prairie Grove baseball coach Chris Mileham.

Baseball seems synonymous with the Cates family.

Drew has grown up playing baseball with his father, Billy Don Cates, coaching him from the ages of four through 13. Billy Don Cates played from Little League through high school and some American Legion baseball after high school. Drew's older brother, Dillon Cates, played high school baseball at Prairie Grove with Jalen Beeks, now a pitcher for Major League baseball's Tampa Bay Rays. Dillon went on to play for Central Baptist College, of Conway, and was part of a team that won the 2016 NAIA World Series as a right-handed pitcher.

Beeks knows all about the resiliency required of a pitcher at the highest level of the sport.

"If I give up a 3-run home run I still got to pitch the rest of the game. I'm not coming out," Beeks said during a recent interview. "We have a game. I still got to go."

The Cates family has traveled the country with Drew competing in faraway places such as Denver and in Arizona as a member of the Colorado Slammers. Prairie Grove's high school team also traveled to Arizona to compete during spring break last year. Drew was invited to play in the Wilson Premier Classic at Phoenix, Ariz.

"There's no telling how much money was spent and how many hours (invested)," Billy Don Cates said. "I hope he takes advantage of it (scholarship) and makes the best of what's offered."

"He's honest, I think that's his biggest attribute," said his mother, Michelle Cates. "Drew's always had a natural athletic ability. He hasn't had to work too hard, which may be one of his downfalls. We're proud that he's in (National) Honor Society, as well."

Billy Don Cates notes Drew loves the game of baseball, but is less enthusiastic about practice.

"He's improved from day one. He can play baseball with anybody his age," Billy Don Cates said. "He's a player."

Michelle Cates wants Drew to make the most of his baseball scholarship.

"I just hope he doesn't let up," Michelle Cates said. "I hope he realizes his full potential."

Cates was among four Prairie Grove players, who made All-Conference from the 2018 Tiger baseball season while playing shortstop. Prairie Grove compiled a 14-18 record, two wins shy of a .500 ball-club Mileham wanted the team to achieve by season's end. They placed second at the district tournament and fourth at Regionals before suffering a narrow loss in their first state tournament appearance with Mileham at the helm.

Cates was named All-State for his junior season, appearing in 30 games batting .333 with 32 hits in 96 at-bats and 110 plate appearances, 16 runs scored, 23 RBIs, 6 doubles and 1 triple. Cates took 11 bases-on-balls against 12 strike-outs, reaching on an error 7 times managing an on-base percentage of .400 and a .416 slugging percentage with 5 stolen bases.

"Drew led the team last year in hitting statistics, but we don't feel like it was his best year," said Michelle Cates.

Drew experienced ups and downs on defense. Despite a team-high 18 errors, Cates sported a .849 fielding average and turned 6 double plays, one-fourth of the Tiger total of 23. Cates made 8 appearances as a pitcher and recorded 2 saves. Cates allowed 7 runs on 8 hits in 7.2 innings on the mound.

All of these accomplishments as a junior demonstrate a resilience for a teenager, who had to reconstruct himself internally after his best friend, Jarren Sorters, died following a year-long battle with sarcoma on Aug. 11, 2016, a month short of what would have been his 16th birthday.

"He kind of struggled his freshman and sophomore years figuring out who was going to fill that hole for him," Michelle Cates said. "We feel that if Jarren were still here, he would have been up there signing, too."

Mileham saw the same thing.

"Without a doubt when a young man of 14, 15 year-old freshmen have something like that happen, something that traumatic, it's going to have a lasting impact on him now and later in life," Mileham said. "It was a challenge for Drew to get locked in."

Mileham has watched Drew reach down inside himself and find ways to focus knowing the unseen, yet deeply felt lasting influence of Drew's friend was somehow internally prompting him to go on.

"That's what Jarren would have done, not give in or give up," Mileham said. "The bottom line is you just have to do that. It's a nice tribute to Jarren, as well."

