PRAIRIE GROVE -- LIFE Ministries in Prairie Grove assisted 1,800 families during 2018, but the heart of the organization is the thousands of hours donated by volunteers each year.

Prairie Grove Christian Church hosted the annual luncheon last week to show appreciation to the volunteers involved in LIFE Ministries.

LIFE MINISTRIES 881 Stills Road Resale Shop Hours 9-noon Tuesday & Thursday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday Assistance Hours 9-noon Tuesday & Thursday 10 a.m. to noon, 2nd Saturday Senior Adults Only (65 plus) 9-11 a.m., 4th Saturday

Keith Bostian, the church's worship leader and a member of LIFE Ministries Board of Directors, quoted Martin Luther King Jr., when addressing the volunteers. King said, "Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?'"

Bostian responded, "I can answer that for all of you. You're doing a lot."

LIFE Ministries is a faith-based, non-profit organization that provides assistance to families and individuals living in western and southern Washington County. Supported by many churches in town, LIFE stands for "Linking Individuals For Essentials."

The ministry operates a resale shop or thrift store from half of its building and uses the other half to meet with clients who are requesting assistance with food, clothing, utility bills and prescription costs. Proceeds from the resale store are used to help those who need assistance.

Volunteers at LIFE Ministries work in the thrift store either sorting through donated items, putting items out for customers in the shop and working at the checkout counter. Other volunteers help with the food pantry or meet with clients who need assistance.

"There would not be a LIFE Ministries without the volunteers," Cindy Dobbs, president of the Board of Directors, said to those at the luncheon. Dobbs, along with everyone else in the ministry, does not get paid for her service.

For 2018, about 100 volunteers donated 16,340 hours, equal in value to almost $135,000 in pay, if considering the number of hours at minimum wage. Dobbs said this does not represent all the hours because there are times people forget to sign in when they volunteer.

The ministry assisted 5,916 adults and children during the year, representing 1,744 families (not including senior adults). Dobbs said the assistance given to families has an estimated value of $133,000.

Dave Robins, who heads up the food pantry, gave an update for the year. For 2018, LIFE Ministries paid $47,500 in food costs, which does not include all the food donated to the organization. Robins said the ministry purchased food from NWA Food Bank (at 18 cents a pound), Aldis, Sams Club, Little Debbie (5 cents each) and Walmart.

The ministry is helping more people each year through the pantry, according to Robins. In 2016, the pantry assisted 1,558 families; 1,736 families in 2017; 1,985 families in 2018 (which includes senior adults one Saturday each month). For individuals, the pantry provided food to 4,631 people in 2016, 4,993 people in 2017 and 5,916 people in 2018.

Like Bostian and Dobbs, Robins expressed his appreciation to his volunteers.

"I'd like to thank everybody and especially the ones who work in the pantry. I thank everyone for what they do," Robins told the volunteers at the luncheon.

The Board of Directors recognized several volunteers for their many years of service: Rhonda Escobedo, Mary Jane Franks, Cindy Dobbs, Ray and Sandy Whitehouse, Donita and Nancy Newger and Lorene Vickery.

Linda Phillips with NWA Food Bank thanked LIFE Ministries for its part in helping to provide food for those in need.

"It's amazing the work you guys do through the pantry," Phillips said.

In 2018, the Food Bank gave out 8 million pounds of food. The group's goal is 11 million pounds of food, and Phillips said she is not sure that even 11 million pounds will meet the hunger needs of Northwest Arkansas.

The Food Bank has a mobile pantry that travels once a month to 11 cities in the region. Another plan for the organization is to start taking food to pantries in the area so volunteers do not have to drive to pick up their food supplies.

Dobbs encouraged the volunteers to consider becoming involved in another program this year with Teen Challenge Adventure Ranch, a residential therapeutic program in Morrow. Teen Challenge has a non-residential program called Lifeline Connections and is forming groups where teenagers and others meet weekly to get the help and support they need for challenges, such as substance abuse, behavior and relationship issues.

Dobbs is going through the training to become a facilitator and gave out information about the program for others who would be willing to volunteer as a facilitator.

She said this is another way that the community can reach out to help those with a need.

