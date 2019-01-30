BETHEL GROVE

Dinner & Music

Bethel Grove community will have its monthly dinner and music Friday, Feb. 1 at the community building. Dinner is at 6:30 p.m. and music at 7 p.m. James McKinney and the Southern Justice Band will play. Bring a covered dish for the dinner.

FARMINGTON

Senior Center Valentine Banquet

Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center will have a Valentine's Day Banquet, Feb. 14 at the center. The "Dine & Dance" will feature a buffet at 6 p.m. and dancing from 6:30-8:30 p.m. with Cisco River Band. Tickets are $25/couple and $15/single and go on sale Friday, Jan. 18.

LINCOLN

Annual Chamber Banquet

Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce will have its annual banquet Friday, 6 p.m.,Feb. 22 at Lincoln High School. Theme is "Growing Lincoln Together." Special speakers will be new Mayor Doug Hutchens and new Lincoln Police Chief Kenneth Albright. BurgerLand will cater the event.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Annual Chamber Banquet

Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce will have its annual banquet at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 11 at Prairie Grove High School. Tickets are $20; table sponsorship $50; table with eight tickets and sponsorship, $200. Tickets are available at Arvest Bank or email Shannon Stearman at crescentstore@pgtc.com for more information. Key speaker is Sheriff Tim Helder.

