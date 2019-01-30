Today started out wonderfully. I woke up at the normal time, although my Precious was up two hours previously. Why she wakes up around five in the morning, I don't know. But she had coffee ready, so her early schedule is fine with me.

We had eggs, sausage, orange juice, and toast--and coffee with cream and sugar. Of Swedish descent, Carol is a great cook. She would probably be a world-class cook if I could eat pepper, spices, and all the other stuff that comes with being a world-class cook. But she's fed me well for 52 years. I love her and I thank the Lord for her every day.

This morning as we were reading the Bible after breakfast, my ears were pierced by an alarm.

We have a propane stove in the trailer, and we always open a window and turn on the exhaust fan while cooking. That greatly reduces the potential for CO and CO2 in the air, and prevents the shrill alarm from offending my ears.

But breakfast was over, the fire was out, window was closed, and the fan was off. Why the alarm?

I jumped up to turn off the sonic ear-buster near the ceiling, but it wouldn't turn off. That's when I discovered the propane sniffer at the base of the wall. I forgot that we have two ear-busters in the trailer.

I quickly opened the door, and within five seconds the ear-piercing beeping stopped. What a relief! But now I needed to find the propane leak.

As I began checking all the connections, Carol said, "I found the problem," and pointed to the stove. "I must have bumped the knob as I was cleaning and turned it on. I turned it off now. But we never tested that sniffer before, and now we know that it works."

"Yeah; it's always good to know that our equipment works." We didn't blame anyone, we were alive, and we finished our Bible-reading.

That was in the morning. With no internet at our son's home up in the mountains, I went to the church building in town to do my work.

In the late afternoon as I was heading home, a pickup approached me with lights flashing. "The road's blocked by a downed pole and power lines. You can't get home!" the woman hollered as she drove by. I pulled off the road.

Where is the road blocked? How far away? It's about 45 miles if I try to go around the other way. But would that get me home?

The questions pummeled my mind. As I sat there, four other vehicles ignored the warning and continued on their way. Those same drivers looked aggravated as they came back five minutes later. My silent prayer was, Lord, what should I do?

Then I heard in my mind: Go ahead. It's okay. So I started the engine and continued. As I reached the area where the car had plowed head-long into the telephone pole, I could see the splintered pole and power-lines strewn across the road.

"Sir, you can't go any further. The road's closed until morning, most likely," the state patrolman said plaintively.

"My friend, I only need to get to Swiss Ranch Road. Is that open?"

His face broke into a smile. "Well now, that's the only road that'll be open for a while. The accident happened just past that turn. Have a good evening." And he waved me through the blockade.

There were no lights in any of the homes or ranches along that road -- power was out. So when I reached the house, I prepared for another procedure: power the trailer with the car.

Power had been out for six hours, and the RV battery was nearing depletion, so I backed the car up to the trailer, connected the power cable, and charged the RV battery with my engine for 20 minutes. I charged it again at 4:30 the next morning, and community power was back on at 5:35 a.m.

Afterwards, I remember thinking: When things go wrong, it's good to know my equipment, and know the procedures to keep things running.

And that reminded me of something else: BEFORE things go wrong, we need to be familiar with Holy Scripture, and have an active relationship with the Lord Jesus. Scripture and the Lord give us knowledge and wisdom for life. It was the Lord Who prompted me with, "Go ahead. It's okay."

Jesus is never wrong.

