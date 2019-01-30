MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln senior Sterling Morphis launches a 3-pointer over a pair of Charleston defenders during the Wolves' 80-73 upset win over the previously unbeaten in conference Tigers Thursday at Wolfpack Arena. Morphis made eight 3-pointers and scored a game-high 42 points.

LINCOLN -- Lincoln senior Sterling Morphis scored 42 points to lead the Wolves past conference-leader Charleston, 80-73, on Thursday.

Morphis made a trio of 3-pointers and scored 14 points in the first quarter. Lincoln (11-11, 5-5) trailed 21-18, but that was about to change. In the second quarter, the 6-foot-1 point-guard lit up Charleston sinking five more 3-pointers and tacking on 19 points in the second sending the teams into the locker rooms deadlocked at 42-42.

With Charleston keying on Morphis in the second half, his teammates picked up the slack. Chase Hutchens nailed a pair of 3-pointers in the third and scored 10 points in the period, which combined with 8 from Daytin Davis and a solitary duece on a drive to the basket by Morphis enabled Lincoln to maintain a 62-58 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Charleston twice tied the game in the fourth, the second at 65-65 on Kaleb Fisher's putback with 3:21 showing.

Lincoln coach Tim Rich inserted fresh legs into the contest assigning senior Cam Brown to guard Charleston's Fisher, who led the Tigers with 20 points. The move paid handsome dividends with Brown playing a significant role grabbing 6 rebounds, 3 on the offensive end, down the stretch.

"Right there, I just decided to change it up a little bit," Rich said. "Adam Keith did an outstanding job all night on Fisher, just went with Cam and he came in and had some big rebounds for us, real big."

Brown's defensive board led to Hutchens' fast-break layup and Lincoln got daggers in the form of 3-pointers by Davis and Hutchens to regain and expand its lead to 73-65 with 2:31 on the clock.

At the 1:48 mark Green missed a layup on the run following a steal. Brown controlled the rebound which led to a pair of free throws by Davis when a lane violation gave him a second chance at a 1-and-1.

Morphis made 4 straight free throws, but missed the next two. Brown twice rebounded a missed Lincoln free throw in the final 21.9 seconds. He put the icing on the cake by making Lincoln's last point which got the Wolves to a season-high 80.

Davis added 17 and Hutchens 15 for Lincoln. The pair combined for 28 second-half points.

"It was a great team effort, they all played great," Rich said. "Daytin, I think, had close to 10 rebounds again tonight. Hutchens just came in, played well on the defensive end, then took care of the ball on the offensive side."

LINCOLN 80, CHARLESTON 73

Charleston^21^18^19^15^--^73

Lincoln^18^24^20^18^--^80

Charleston (14-5, 10-1): Kaleb Fisher 7 5-7 20, Jacob Green 6 4-4 18, Brayden Ross 5 2-2 14, Blaine Rowland 2 3-4 9, Brayden Caudle 2 3-4 7, Trenton Goodson 1 0-0 3, Hayden Smart 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 17-21 73.

Lincoln (11-11, 5-5): Sterling Morphis 14 6-9 42, Daytin Davis 6 4-5 17, Chase Hutchens 6 0-1 15, Malike Bagsby 2 1-2 5, Cam Brown 0 1-4 1. Totals 28 12-21 80.

3-Point Goals -- Charleston 8 (Green 2, Ross 2, Rowland 2, Fisher, Goodson), Lincoln 12 (Morphis 8, Hutchens 3, Davis).

Lincoln 56, Cedarville 50

Lincoln took a 48-42 lead late when Bagsby's baseline jumper got blocked, but Keith used his lateral quickness to snare the rebound. Before the Pirates could regroup, Bagsby cut to the basket and took Keith's pass for a layup past the outstretched arm of Cedarville's Kolbye Beals, who had just blocked the previous shot.

Both teams had 5 blocks apiece in the contest and Cedarville out-rebounded Lincoln, 40-38.

Lincoln upped the difference to 10, but gave up back-to-back 3-pointers to Cedarville's Kaleb Franklin and Casey Knight which trimmed the margin to 52-48, but the Wolves held on for a 56-50 conference win on Tuesday, Jan. 22.

Lincoln's defense limited the Pirates to 28 percent field goal shooting and the same percentage from 3-point land while the Wolves hit 46 percent from the field overall and 31 percent from 3-point range.

