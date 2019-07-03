FARMINGTON -- Arvest Bank is pleased to announce it has added Daniel S. Vandiver to its commercial banking team in Farmington.

Vandiver has 10 years of industry experience, working as a commercial loan processor and commercial credit analyst. In his new role as a commercial banker, Vandiver will generate, evaluate and approve commercial loans, among other duties.

"We are excited to add another commercial lender to our Farmington team, and Daniel will be a great addition," Arvest commercial loan manager Dax Moreton said. "His experience has prepared him for this role and his passion for helping customers make him a natural fit."

Vandiver earned a bachelor's degree in accounting at Northeastern State University and serves in the U.S. Army Reserve. He lives in Fayetteville with his wife and their two sons.

