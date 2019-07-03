MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER View from the press box included within a $16 million Cardinal Stadium and Farmington Sports Complex. The building across the way in the center panel contains soccer facilities. Farmington plans to take up soccer as club sport in the spring of 2020, then begin varsity play in 2021. See more photos on pages 3B and 4B.

FARMINGTON -- There will be no time lapse implementing use of facilities at Farmington Sports Complex and Cardinal Football Stadium on the campus of the high school off State Highway 170.

The $16 million project nearing completion will feature a Cardinal kids football camp for grades 2-7 July 10-11 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the new Farmington football field house and indoor facility. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m. Cost is $50 per camper with reduced rates for more than one sibling. Forms and payment can be brought into the coaches' office or turned in the first day of camp.

2019 FOOTBALL SCHEDULES Farmington Cardinals 5A West Sept. 6^Prairie Grove^7 p.m.# Sept. 13^at Gravette^7 p.m. Sept. 20^Pea Ridge^7 p.m. Sept. 27^Clarksville*^7 p.m. Oct. 4^at Alma*^7 p.m. Oct. 11^at Greenbrier^7 p.m. Oct. 18^Vilonia*^7 p.m. Oct. 25^Huntsville*^7 p.m. Nov. 1^at Morrilton*^7 p.m. Nov. 8^at Harrison*^7 p.m. *5A West Conference Game #First Game Played in New Stadium Lincoln Wolves 4A-1 Sept. 6^at Westville, Okla.^7 p.m. Sept. 13^Park Hill (Okla.) Keys^7 p.m. Sept. 20^Subiaco^7 p.m. Sept. 27^at Gravette*^7 p.m. Oct. 4^Pea Ridge*^7 p.m. Oct. 11^at Berryville*^7 p.m. Oct. 18^Green Forest*^7 p.m. Oct. 25^at Shiloh Christian*^7 p.m. Nov. 1^Gentry*^7 p.m. Nov. 8^at Prairie Grove*^7 p.m. *4A-1 Conference Game Prairie Grove Tigers 4A-1 Sept. 6^at Farmington^7 p.m. Sept. 13^at Dardanelle^7 p.m. Sept. 20^Pottsville^7 p.m. Sept. 27^at Green Forest*^7 p.m. Oct. 4^Gravette*^7 p.m. Oct. 11^Shiloh Christian*^7 p.m. Oct. 18^at Pea Ridge*^7 p.m. Oct. 25^Gentry*^7 p.m. Nov. 1^at Berryville*^7 p.m. Nov. 8^Lincoln*^7 p.m. *4A-1 Conference Game

Campers, coaches and Farmington senior high players will get a first-hand experience conducting summer workouts in Cardinal Stadium, which seats 2,500 people on the home side and an additional 1,200 for visitors.

The complex includes a 60-yard turf indoor training field -- meaning campers can undergo football drills in an air-conditioned environment, if needed. Campers should dress in shorts, T-shirt and wear football cleats if they have them.

The Junior Cardinals Football Camp is an individual camp designed to teach basic fundamentals and skills to upcoming Cardinal football players. Every camper will be placed in a position group based on their age (2nd-3rd grade), (4th-5th grade), (6th-7th grade).

During the camp participants will learn a football stance and drills, and compete in both individual and team competitions. The camp will be led by the Cardinal football staff and Cardinal football players.

Scholarship opportunities are available for families encountering financial hardships. For more information contact Farmington head junior high coach Cody Napier at cnapier@farmcards.org or head varsity football coach Mike Adams at madams@farmcards.org.

Signup sheet and waiver can be found on the flyer: https://drive.google.com/file/d/126l1MO39_NUUF57TanUC9LcvImjilXDn/view

Farmington school board recently toured the sprawling state of the art complex where things are being checked off daily. Superintendent of schools Bryan Law, a former head football coach for the Cardinals, made no bones about his excitement.

"Man, we've got a beautiful facility. We're right at the end of the fourth quarter, it's not quite finished yet," Law said, adding, "I can't wait for all of it to be done."

The entire complex projects an image of unparalleled prosperity in the history of Farmington. One of the last pieces of the puzzle will be a new weight room, along with theater-seating film room, football-soccer-cheer-and-dance locker rooms, as well as separate track and field facilities.

Coaches around the state have taken notice.

Benton football coach Brad Harris, whose facility was among those toured by Farmington in the planning stages, said, "I like how they didn't put a track around their stadium, (this) brings the crowd in the game more."

Jay Harper returns to the defensive coordinator position for Farmington's varsity, a position in which he played an instrumental role in Farmington's 2011 drive to the State 4A semifinals.

Farmington will begin soccer as a club sport this next school year, which means the Cardinals will compete at a junior varsity level. According to Farmington athletic director Brad Blew a school cannot begin a varsity sport in between cycles. Blew said 52 boys and 46 girls in grades 7-11 for the 2018-2019 school year signed up for soccer.

Construction Superintendent Bob Archer reported the concession stand was completed Monday, June 24.

Past school board president Jeff Oxford delights witnessing the finishing touches as Fortress Farmington arises proudly out of the earth.

"Guys, it looks beautiful. I'm like a kid in a candy store," Oxford said. "I'm very proud of that, I'm very proud of this whole campus."

Red and white school colors abound setting the atmosphere and plans are in the works to wide State Highway 170.

The swank new press box provides a vantage point to look down upon perpetual completion of the vast complex. Cheer and dance studios are part of the expansive field house.

Few words were needed. Acceptance of the fast-finishing product was unanimous among the administration and school board.

"It's a nice facility, I believe," Law said, while incoming school board president Travis Warren labeled the project, "Impressive," and Blew simply stated, "I'm happy."

Farmington opens the varsity football season at home Sept. 6 against No. 1 rival, Prairie Grove, in the annual Battle of '62 which will be the first game played in the new stadium.

