A special meeting for Lincoln City Council to consider a resolution to condemn the Lincoln Motel Apartments will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 9.

The meeting originally was set for July 2 but several council members had conflicts with that date. City Council meets in the courtroom for Lincoln District Court, 101 E. Bean St.

The agenda will include a resolution to declare the apartment development located on West Pridemore Drive a nuisance and condemn it. The city is asking the property owner to attend the meeting to address concerns with the apartments outlined in inspections by Washington County Fire Marshal's office and the city building inspector.

The agenda also will include two measures dealing with animals, according to Steve Zega, city attorney.

