The Washington County Enterprise-Leader won 22 awards in the 2019 Arkansas Press Association Better Newspaper Contest, including first place in General Excellence among the state's small weekly newspaper.

Lynn Kutter, editor of the Enterprise-Leader, won six first place awards, two second place awards, two third place awards and one honorable mention. Mark Humphrey, sports editor for the Enterprise-Leader, won one first place, one second place and two third place awards, along with two honorable mentions. Kutter and Humphrey shared a second and a third place award.

Kutter's first place awards included in-depth reporting, beat reporting, picture page/photo essay, coverage of agriculture, coverage of education and coverage of tourism. She won a second place award for single news story and third place awards for additional entries in the in-depth reporting and beat reporting categories. She received honorable mention for single feature photo.

Humphrey took first place for single sports story and second for news/political columns. He won third place for sports columns and single sports story. He also received honorable mention for single sports story and single sports feature photo.

Kutter and Humprey shared a second place award for coverage of health and medical news and a third place award for picture page/photo essay.

Lisa Falknor and Denise Nemec took second and third place respectively in the freelance writing category for the Enterprise-Leader.

In the General Excellence category for small weeklies, the Enterprise-Leader took first place ahead of the second-place North Little Rock Times and third-place Spring River Chronicle of Hardy.

The awards were presented June 29 in Hot Springs at the annual convention of the Arkansas Press Association. The contest covered news and editorial content published in the calendar year 2018. The small weekly division included entries from 11 different newspapers around the state. The contest was judged by members of the North Carolina Press Association.

