I'm not sure if I am more disappointed in the inconsistencies I see among the liberal elitists in this country or in the fact that they can't see those inconsistencies in their ideology. No, I'm pretty sure I'm more disappointed that they can't recognize their hypocrisy than the hypocrisy itself.

Everyone is hypocritical and inconsistent from time to time but the trick is to change when you realize what you are doing; and definitely don't compound your hypocrisy by ignoring it. But the elitist liberals seem to have taken this to a new art form.

Let's look at just a few examples that I have gleaned from watching them on a national scale. And, for those who might want to question me, I get my news from more than just FOX, and I fully understand that hypocrisy and inconsistency is not just a liberal phenomenon. That being said, here we go.

Liberal elitists yell from the rooftops about how we should welcome anyone who comes across our borders, all the while oftentimes hiding themselves behind guards and walled compounds to keep out intruders.

Liberal elitists demand gun control and blame law abiding gun owners for all the violence in our society, while they have armed security guards and many actors star in movies filled with violence and bloodshed.

Liberal elitists unwaveringly support abortion rights and the right for a woman to kill their unborn baby while at the same time demanding that we protect every single animal species that ever walked on the face of the earth -- regardless of the cost.

Liberal elitists champion socialism and demand redistribution of wealth from the rich, while personally making millions of dollars a year and contributing little to charitable causes themselves.

Liberal elitists call for a major upheaval in the use of fossil fuel usage to save the planet while crisscrossing the country in airplanes and gas hogging entourages.

Liberal elitists demand that society embrace diversity and then, when faced with opposing views, call the people holding those views racist, fascist, bigots, or intolerants.

Liberal elitists preach respect for free speech but then demand "safe" spaces where they don't have to hear ideas that might make them uncomfortable or that challenge their narrow ideology of what is right.

That's my partial list -- gleaned from the pages of the news and from the reporting of national news outlets. If you don't like my characterization, I would offer my apologies if I offended you but then I would be disingenuous because I'm not really sorry.

I fully acknowledge that not all liberals are alike -- but would ask liberals to give me the same consideration. There is a broad spectrum of views out there and we need to understand that no one group is always right nor always wrong.

But, please, don't insult my intelligence by preaching the virtues of your ideology all the while ignoring your actions. As I have heard all my life -- don't just talk the talk. If you walk the walk then I would have a whole lot more respect for your views.

Kevin Wilson is a former Missouri State Representative who was born in Goodman and now lives in Neosho.

Editorial on 07/03/2019