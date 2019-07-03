LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Alicia Wofford of Stilwell, Okla., paints one of the units for a new resale shop in Farmington. LIFE Ministries of Prairie Grove is expanding to Farmington. The new shop is at 12204 W. Highway 62.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- A community ministry in Prairie Grove that served almost 1,800 families in this area in 2018 is expanding by opening a resale shop in Farmington.

LIFE Ministries is a faith-based, non-profit organization that provides assistance to families and individuals living in western and southern Washington County. LIFE stands for "Linking Individuals For Essentials."

The ministry operates a resale shop from half of its building in Prairie Grove and uses the other half to meet with clients who are requesting assistance with food, clothing, utility bills and prescriptions.

Phase 1 of the expansion to Farmington will be a new resale shop, said Cindy Dobbs, chairman of the ministry's board of directors. If Phase 1 goes well, Phase 2 will be a plan to expand the assistance part of the ministry to Farmington.

The resale shop will be located at 12204 W. Highway 62, in the business center across from the entrance to Twin Falls subdivision. It will be open 9 a.m. to noon Mondays and Wednesdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

An opening date has not been finalized but the store will begin accepting donations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 7, and then again on Monday and Wednesday mornings. Donations will only be accepted in Farmington during store hours.

Dobbs said the plan is to open it as soon as possible. She's hoping it will be ready to open the week after July 4.

The Prairie Grove resale shop is open on Tuesday and Thursday mornings and Saturdays.

With a second location, that means people will have a place to shop for gently used clothing and other items in Prairie Grove or Farmington five days a week, Dobbs said.

Dobbs said she, vice chairman Keith Bostian and other board members felt inspired by God for a "greater vision of the possibilities of LIFE Ministries."

The board has met twice with Farmington Mayor Ernie Penn and several Farmington pastors and they also support the idea, Dobbs said.

Preston Beeks, pastor of Main Street Baptist Church in Farmington, said he attended both meetings and everyone seems to be excited about the plan.

"I'm happy that they want to expand it," Beeks said, adding he especially is interested in the ministry providing assistance for food and other needs in the future.

Several members of Beeks' church volunteer for LIFE Ministries in Prairie Grove.

Dee Harper, pastor of Farmington United Methodist Church, also has members who plan to volunteer for LIFE Ministries in Farmington. Harper attended both meetings with the ministry board and said he believes the resale shop will be a "blessing" to the community and citizens of Farmington.

Like Beeks, Harper said he is also looking forward to LIFE Ministries expanding its other services to the needy in the future.

LIFE Ministries has outgrown its Prairie Grove space and is receiving enough donations to help start a new resale shop, Dobbs said, adding, "We are excited about the future that God has in store for Farmington and Prairie Grove."

LIFE Ministries signed a two-year lease agreement with Nalls Properties at a discounted price and money raised through the resale shop will help with the rent, Dobbs said. Three units will be used for the shop. One area will be adult clothing, another set up with children's clothing and a third section will be household items and jewelry.

A separate unit, located between In Touch Massage Therapy and Shelter Insurance at the same retail center, will be used as the location to donate items.

Patsy Davis of Prairie Grove will be manager of the Farmington resale store, and Alicia Wofford of Stilwell, Okla., will be assistant manager.

Wofford said Farmington's resale store will have similar items found in Prairie Grove but also will have more of a boutique atmosphere with upscale clothing and merchandise.

Dobbs said LIFE Ministries is excited to see the project become a reality.

"It has been a great and humbling experience to be a part of the seed being planted in Farmington," Dobbs said. "We have come together for a shared cause to help and serve the communities."

In addition to a board of directors, LIFE Ministries also has a House of Representatives, which is made up of representatives from the churches involved. Farmington churches that participate with the new resale shop will have a representative on the House board, Dobbs said, adding all churches are welcome.

Everyone who helps with LIFE Ministries is a volunteer, including the director. For 2018, about 100 volunteers donated 16,340 hours, either by working in the resale shop or helping on the assistance side of the ministry.

The ministry's May monthly report shows 106 volunteers worked 1,610 hours. The assistance side of the ministry helped 154 family units, 518 adults and children at an estimated value of about $12,000 in May.

Wofford said volunteers will be needed for the Farmington resale store. For more information or to volunteer, contact Dorothy Howerton, 479-846-5433.

