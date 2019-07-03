Garren Dold, 18, and Lance Payne, 19, were arrested in connection with commercial burglary charges.

Lincoln police arrested two West Fork older teenagers in connection with commercial burglaries in the industrial park, according to Chief Ken Albright.

Garren Dold, 18, and Lance Payne, 19, both of West Fork, were both arrested in connection with commercial burglary, theft of property, criminal mischief first degree, all felonies, and theft of property, a misdemeanor, according to the Washington County Detention Center's website.

Both are scheduled to appear in Washington County Circuit Court on July 22.

According to the preliminary arrest report, two commercial burglaries occurred June 19 at 820 and 908 Industrial Drive in Lincoln. During the burglaries, numerous items were damaged and stolen.

Items missing included a set of livestock scales, feed, other livestock items and 20 sets of yellow ratchet straps.

Police used eyewitness accounts and video surveillance to identify the suspects and their vehicle used in the burglary, the report said.

According to the report, both suspects admitted to being involved in the burglaries during interviews and were then taken to the Washington County Detention Center.

Albright said some of the missing items, including the livestock scales, were recovered near trails south of Devil's Den State Park.

General News on 07/03/2019