Lincoln's newest police officer started in mid-March and has about 13 years of law enforcement experience. He previously worked for Washington County Sheriff's Office with Lincoln police Chief Ken Albright.

Joe Hudgens has worked for Washington County and as a police officer in Texas and Oklahoma. While with the county, he worked as a deputy, a bailiff for Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay and in transport.

Hudgens said he applied for the position with Lincoln Police Department because of Albright. Albright was one of Hudgen's sergeants when he was with the county.

"He's the only reason I'm here," Hudgens said. "He talked to me about coming here."

Hudgens comes from a long line of law enforcement officers. His father is a two-time retiree in law enforcement in Texas and several of his uncles served in the field.

"I was just raised around it and wanted to get into it," Hudgens said.

Hudgens graduated from Prairie Grove High School and lives in Lincoln. As a Lincoln resident and Lincoln police officer, he said he hopes to do his part in making the community a better place to live.

"I know what they are wanting to do in Lincoln," Hudgens said. "They want to make the community safe for our citizens and I want to be a part of it."

He has accumulated more than 1,500 hours of law enforcement training.

His courses and training include Advanced Close Protection Hostile Environments, Advanced Counter Terrorism Hostage Survival and Kidnap Awareness, Terrorism Response Tactics, Rural Field Ops and DEA Mexican Drug Trafficking Organizations.

Hudgens earned a certificate in law enforcement from Southern Arkansas University Tech and a certificate of basic police from Del Mar College in Corpus Christi, Texas.

He carries certificates of Basic, General and Intermediate Law Enforcement Officer.

Hudgens said his hobbies include shooting guns and fishing.

