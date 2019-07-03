Photos: Hankins

Wanda Sue Hammond

Wanda Sue Hammond, 85, of Fayetteville, Ark., died Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville.

She was born June 13, 1934, in Farmington, Ark., the daughter of Lester and Zella Brown Broyles. She was a homemaker, a former member of Farmington Church of Christ and attended Mount Comfort Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick Hammond; three sisters, Wilma Cole, Marie McChristian and Thealda Pennington.

She is survived by a daughter, Pam Lakey and her husband Terry of Prairie Grove; a son, Brad Hammond and his wife Allison of Fayetteville; a sister, Doris Ann Yates of Fayetteville; and three grandchildren, Hunter Hammond, Wylie Hammond and Clara Hammond.

A funeral service was held Monday, July 1, 2019, at Moore's Chapel followed by burial at Farmington Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Willard Walker Hospice Home, 325 Longview, Fayetteville, AR 72703.

Shane S. Hankins

Shane S. Hankins, 47, passed away with his family by his side on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Willard Walker Hospice in Fayetteville.

He was born on Sept. 19, 1971, in Tahlequah, Okla., to David and Cecelia (Burns) Hankins. He was employed at Northwest Control of Springdale for many years where he was treated like family and developed many close relationships.

He was preceded in death by his father.

He is survived by his loving mother, Cecelia Hankins of Springdale; his three children, Stormi, Landrie and Gerald Hankins of Prairie Grove; his brother, David Hankins and wife Maria of Springdale; his two nieces, Krysti Hankins and Nikole Turnbough; his nephew, Brandon Hankins; and his lifetime friend, Chanin Berry.

A celebration of life service will be held from 2--4 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the Springdale Senior Center at 203 Park Street, Springdale, AR 72764.

Donald Hernandez

Donald Hernandez, 49, passed away on June 25, 2019. He was born on May 24, 1970, in Altus, Okla. A funeral service was held Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Nelson-Berna Funeral Home and burial followed at Fairview Memorial Gardens.

